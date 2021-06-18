Sarnia-area Rotarians collecting donations for local food bank

Article content

Members of a Rotary Club in Sarnia will be out at four local grocery stores on the morning of June 26 collecting donations for the Inn of the Good Shepherd food bank.

Members of the Rotary Club of Sarnia-Lambton After Hours are scheduled to be at Ken’s Valu-Mart, Kyles No Frills, Walmart and the Foodland in Bright’s Grove that Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. collecting non-perishable food donations.

It’s in the place of the service club’s more than decade-long Cans for Canada Day event where members collect canned food from crowds gathered along the Sarnia Canada Day parade route.

This year’s parade and other in-person Canada Day events in Sarnia aren’t being held because of pandemic restrictions.

“As Rotarians, our motto is ‘Service Above Self’ and we wanted to continue this important tradition and help out the Inn of the Good Shepherd,” said club president Don Anderson.

