Sarnia area seeing strong signs of new home construction
New home construction has been strong out of the gate this year in Sarnia.
City hall issued a total of 21 building permits for new single-family homes in January and February, compared to a total of seven in the first two months of 2020.
Corrine Nauta, who heads building services for Sarnia and Lambton County, said large numbers of permits are also being sought by builders in communities outside of the city.
Nauta said many builders may be concerned about the potential impact of tightening pandemic restrictions.
“I think a lot of builders are being proactive and getting applications in and getting them approved so they can have permits in hand should we go into another shutdown,” she said.
Home sales, which have been strong in Sarnia and the rest of Lambton County in recent months, were up 29 per cent, year over year, in February.
Low interest rates, buyers relocating from larger centres and a lack of houses on the market are some of the reasons, according to the Sarnia-Lambton Real Estate Board.
“I think everybody’s just trying to build on any land that’s available, anywhere in the county at this point,” Nauta said.
Building permit statistics for early 2021 for communities outside of Sarnia were still being collected this week, “but they’re high too,” Nauta said. “They’re over our normal expectations.”
Plympton-Wyoming, St. Clair Township and Petrolia are the busiest municipalities for homebuilding, outside of the city, she said.
Nauta said there are no signs building permit activity will slow soon, based on how busy local building permit offices have been processing applications.
“The intake volume is large, countywide,” she said.
Nathan Homes, a startup company in Sarnia, has begun building a model home on Essex Street on a portion of the former Sarnia General Hospital property.
Mark Van, with the custom homebuilding company, said they have seven building lots at the site.
Finding fully serviced building lots in the city is “very rare,” Van said. “This was an opportunity, for sure. Otherwise, you’re going out to Bright’s Grove or Camlachie and down river.”
Paul Stevens, who is also with the company, added, “When was the last time houses were built in the central area of Sarnia?”
He said the model home is expected to be finished by August, or before, and the company plans to launch a website to market the homes. Stevens added the company plans to begin building on other lots “in the near future.”
It’s the first new homebuilding project for the company.
“I was flipping houses for seven years prior to this, and it seemed like an opportunity,” Van said.
When all types of construction activity are added in, Sarnia issued building permits valued at a total of $14.3 million in January and February, which is nearly double the total for the same two months in 2020.
City hall also released permits earlier this month for renovations and demolition at Bayside Centre in downtown Sarnia, where the mall is being redeveloped.
The mall’s owner, Seasons Retirement Communities, has said the overall cost of the redevelopment is estimated at $80 million to $100 million, and is expected to include two residential towers.
Permits issued this month include one valued at $13 million for demolition and other work at the mall, as well as one valued at $2 million for renovations to the former Eaton’s department store leased by Lambton County for office space.
“You’ll start to see some activity over there in the coming weeks,” Nauta said.