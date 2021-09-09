Sarnia-area's Bluewater Granfondo has successful virtual run
The Bluewater International Granfondo’s virtual cycling event held this summer beat organizers’ expectations.
The annual Sarnia-area cycling event that began in 2016 attracted about 1,000 riders in previous years, but the in-person event had to be cancelled this summer because of pandemic restrictions.
It was replaced by a virtual event with riders offered four courses they could complete over several days while raising money to support palliative care in the community.
“Over $40,000 has been raised by over 600 cyclists, and we are extremely pleased with this,” Ken MacAlpine said on behalf of the granfondo committee.
He said they initially hoped to attract 200 to 225 riders with the virtual event.
“There is no way any of us were expecting such an incredible turnout, such deep support for the cause and the level of funds raised for Bluewater Health Foundation and St Joseph’s Hospice of Sarnia Lambton,” MacAlpine said.
“Every rider who joined in has made a significant impact on increasing awareness of palliative care and how important it is for continuing education for our local community.”
MacAlpine said he credits having “a quality, worthwhile charity,” along with a well-organized event and “an exciting route,” for the event’s enduring popularity.
This year’s virtual event also attracted riders by offering a bonus in the form of a signature cycling jersey if they completed all four of the available routes in a week, he said.
“We called it the ‘big four,’” MacAlpine said. “People got highly motivated.”
He said organizers are hoping to return to a live event next summer and are aiming to attract a record number of riders.
“I think 1,500 – which would be absolutely maximum – is very possible for 2022,” MacAlpine said.
The event’s traditional starting point in Mike Weir Park is “second to none,” he said.
Riders leave the waterfront park for several routes that all end up back at the city park, where there is food and live music for the cyclists to enjoy.
“The party atmosphere we have afterwards is very well received,” MacAlpine said.
The event is also aided by more than 200 volunteers, “so everything goes very, very smoothly,” he said.
The granfondo has raised more than $240,000 in total, so far, for palliative care in the community.
The event funds a Bluewater Palliative Care Retreat held every second year for physicians, nurses, volunteers and other involved in palliative care.
It’s being held virtually Friday and close to 350 people have signed up, MacAlpine said.
When the retreat and the ride are able to be held in person, they bring “a lot of people into our community,” he said.
