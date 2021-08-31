Sarnia blue box program transition set for 2023

Sarnia will be among the first municipalities in Ontario to step back from its recycling role in 2023, as the province shifts to make recyclables producers responsible for collection and processing by the end of 2025.

Sarnia will be among the first municipalities in Ontario to step back from its recycling role in 2023 as the province shifts to make producers responsible for the collection and processing of recyclables by the end of 2025.

The city is scheduled to make its transition to producer responsibility for blue box collection on July 1, 2023.

The city’s recycling contract with Emterra ends the day before.

“There was some thought put into that,” said city operations manager Bryan Prouse, noting other municipalities are also scheduled to transition in 2024 and 2025.

Options to extend Sarnia’s Emterra contract into 2024 and 2025 were also built into the four-year contract in case the city didn’t get that early timeslot.

“Right now, the current game plan is to be done with Emterra June 30 of 2023 and the new service starts the next day,” Prouse said.

How exactly the new service will look and whether the city will have any involvement in administering the contract still needs to be worked out, he said.

“But we are looking at hopefully saving some money at the end of the day as recycling is not revenue neutral by any means.”

The net expense for Sarnia’s recycling and compost collection budget in 2021 was $1.67 million.

In 2020, the expected revenue from recyclables was under budget by more than $250,000 due to lower commodity prices and the loss of certain markets for recyclables, the city reported in May.

But recent years of low recycling revenue may have turned a corner, Prouse said.

Sarnia has already made $300,000 in recycling revenue in 2021 – around what was budgeted this year, he said.

“I don’t have the exact figures in front of me, but we’re in very good shape,” he said. “Some good news there for a change.”