Sarnia bowling alley builds outdoor lane

With limited capacity inside amid COVID-19 restrictions, Hi-Way Bowl in Sarnia has built a bowling lane in its parking lot.

Lucky Lane 13, as the London Line alley has dubbed the full-length strip opened earlier this month. The outdoor lane is based on a smaller version built in operator Jeff Wickens’ Point Edward driveway in years past.

“This year because of COVID and whatnot, we haven’t been busy,” Wickens said, “and I had the equipment so I figured I might as well use it.”

The $15,000 setup, including an adjoining patio, is virtually the same as the lanes inside, he said, boasting the same automatic pinsetter, ball return and ball lift.

The experience is slightly different though, he said.

“You have to push the reset button every time (and) there’s no automatic scoring, so you’ve got to score by hand.”

A scoreboard is set up outside, he said.

The electronics are covered to protect them from the elements.

“We’ve had lots of positive talk, but the weather has been crap so we haven’t really rented it out too much,” Wickens said.

He said he plans to keep the lane out at least until Sept. 1 at the alley that’s been hit hard amid COVID-19 restrictions.

The 12 lanes inside have been closed since January. Five people have been allowed in at a time amid Step 2 of the provincial reopening plan.

That increases to 37 people – 25 per cent capacity – when step three takes effect Friday, Wickens said.

“It’s been brutal,” he said about not being able to open in the interim.

Building the lane outside is possible because Sarnia lifted parking space and sidewalk encroachment requirements until 2022 to help businesses amid the pandemic, he said.

If those exemptions aren’t extended, the outdoor lane might not be able to return in coming years, he said.

Portions of booking proceeds until Sept. 1 are being donated to the Canadian Cancer Society and other charities, he said.

“My family has been hit by cancer numerous times so it’s just something I feel I should donate to,” he said.

