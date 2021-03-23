





Sarnia city council notebook City council will wait another month to decide again how the city will vote next municipal election. Photo by Tyler Kula / The Observer

Article content ELECTION VOTING METHOD DECISION PUSHED TO APRIL City council will wait another month to decide again how the city will vote in next municipal election. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia city council notebook Back to video Coun. Nathan Colquhoun’s ask for the deferral – to see if there’s a way to have paper ballots included without relying on electronic tabulators as a way to keep costs down – passed 5-4. Council also heard from Michelle Parks, a member of the election committee that recommended Sarnia use both internet and paper-ballot voting in 2022, but eliminate telephone voting. In a survey that included about 480 citizens, roughly half said they would like paper ballots and nearly three-quarters said they’d like internet voting. Participants were asked to select all methods of voting they’d like to have available. Sarnia previously decided not to include telephone voting in 2022. “I think that online voting is great,” said Parks, noting it increases accessibility, “but I am of the opinion that there are a lot of people who don’t have access and are confused by it. I don’t want those people’s voices not to be heard.”

Article content Adding paper ballots will cost an extra $220,000, for an estimated total of $608,000 to run a hybrid election, officials have said. In the previous municipal election Sarnia went with internet and telephone voting only. About $400,000 has already been saved up since the last election via an initiative started by Sarnia’s former clerk, Parks said. “We have 18 months left before the 2022 election, so the $600,000 should be reached by the time that election comes over.” An extra $220,000 is a small cost for everyone to feel that voting is accessible, she said. Coun. Bill Dennis said he’s heard from citizens concerned that not having paper ballots is a move to impact the number of seniors who vote. “We cannot let our citizens feel our democracy is being manipulated,” he said. Sarnia’s 2018 election turnout was 48.9 per cent, up from 37.1 per cent in 2014. In February, council voted 5-4 in favour of only using internet voting next election, but voted earlier this month to reconsider that decision. Couns. Mike Stark, George Vandenberg, Brian White, Terry Burrell and Colquhoun voted Monday in favour of the deferral. LIBRARY RELOCATION APPROVED Sarnia’s Mallroad library branch will move to Clearwater Arena. After $175,000 in renovations, the move is expected to save the city $70,000 per year in rent, nearly triple the size of the library, and make it part of a hub with the arena, the adjacent YMCA and Clearwater Park. The distance between sites is about one kilometre.

Article content Couns. Dennis and Margaret Bird voted against the move, saying they’ve heard negative feedback. Everyone else voted in favour. Colquhoun said he’s heard positive feedback, White called it a community building initiative and pointed to city accessibility committee support, and Couns. Dave Boushy and Burrell said they think people overall will like the hub. Mayor Mike Bradley said he’s concerned parking may become an issue but also voted in favour of the move. “I think in the end, if it’s done properly – and it’s our job to make sure it is – it can be a new asset to the city,” he said. GRAFFITI POLICY NIXED Council opted not to proceed with a graffiti management policy for the city, voting it down 5-4. Dennis said he’s wanted to see the community cleaned up from graffiti but opposes “graffiti opportunities” in public spaces. An aspect of the proposal was to allow community art to be displayed on things such as traffic light control boxes. Stark said he’s opposed to spending $30,000 on equipment to clean graffiti. That expense involved equipment options that wouldn’t damage buildings, community services general manager Stacey Forfar said. “We formerly dealt with graffiti and it didn’t require a capital investment of $30,000. I don’t see the need for it now,” Stark said. White said finding a more efficient solution to removing graffiti could save staff time and costs, and said having public art displays would be a community boost.

Article content He, Bird, Burrell and Colquhoun were on the losing side of the vote. DECISION ON MEDICAL DIRECTION FOR FIRE SERVICE DEFERRED Sarnia will wait until a Lambton County council discussion in April on potentially adding more paramedic support locally before deciding whether to authorize medical direction for firefighters. The request from fire Chief Bryan VanGaver was for Sarnia to expand its medical program by entering into a contract to receive medical direction from a physician for calls that require defibrillation, administering aspirin on heart attack calls, blood glucose testing, or administration of naloxone, epinephrine or medical-grade oxygen. The medical delegation agreement with Dr. Ian Young – medical director for four other fire services in Ontario – would eliminate an identified liability risk, VanGaver said, noting it’s separate from a dispute between the fire service and Lambton paramedics over what calls Sarnia firefighters should assist on in their existing tiered-response agreement. “We’re not out to boost our call volume,” he said. “We just feel going to the added medical calls, we’re here, why not use us?” Sarnia shouldn’t make the decision independent of Lambton County, which oversees emergency medical services, Colquhoun said. Stark, Vanderberg, White, Bird and Boushy voted with him in favour of waiting. Bradley, Burrell and Dennis were opposed. RECONSIDERATION RULES REWRITE APPROVED Council agreed 7-2 with Stark that reconsideration motions need to come either from someone who has changed their mind or amid new information. The move that would prevent someone from the losing side of a vote from continuously bringing the subject back for another vote is a bid to limit what has been a deluge of reconsiderations on council, he said, noting the perceived inability to stick with a decision is undermining public confidence. A public process is required to change the rules of order, as well as another motion from Stark that passed unanimously to have notices of motion from council members limited to a few, short sentences. Bird and Dennis voted against changing the reconsideration rules. tkula@postmedia.com

