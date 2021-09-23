Sarnia cleaning up following night of high winds and heavy rain

High winds left trees and limbs across streets and sidewalks in Sarnia and nearly 10,000 Bluewater Power customers without electricity Wednesday evening as a storm blew through the region.

Crews from the utility and the city worked through the night cleaning up, and the work continued Thursday.

“I can’t remember something like that in years and years,” said Janice McMichael-Dennis, CEO of Bluewater Power.

“It came up so quick and it was relentless,” she said. “We would literally get one tree off the power lines and the next one would fall.”

At one point in the night, nearly 10,000 customers in Sarnia were without power.

“That’s almost one-third of everybody we serve,” McMichael-Dennis said.

Crews had to deal with heavy rain as they responded to the outages, she said.

“It was a relentless onslaught of wind and rain,” McMichael-Dennis said.

James Allan was being helped by friends Thursday morning as he cleared a tree that came down in the front yard of his home on Lakeshore Road at about 9:30 p.m. the evening before.

“It just missed three cars in the driveway – just missed,” he said.

“As of this morning, we had most customers back on,” McMichael-Dennis said Thursday. “The majority were back on by about 1:30 a.m.”

Just a couple of non-residential customers were without power Thursday morning, as well as “a handful” of residents without electricity because of damage on their properties caused by the storm, she said.

“You hate to see the damage and you hate to see the impact to the community, but when I see the Bluewater team come together like that … it makes my heart full,” McMichael-Dennis said. “The team was absolutely outstanding.”