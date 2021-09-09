Sarnia climate change rally organizer calls for 'people power'
Article content
A Sarnia man who initiated a rally and march on the city’s waterfront to call for action on climate change says it was “the continuation of something bigger in Sarnia-Lambton.”
Advertisement
Article content
About 70 people gathered Wednesday evening at the flag plaza in Centennial Park for the event Trevor Jamieson organized along with members of Climate Action Sarnia-Lambton.
Sarnia climate change rally organizer calls for 'people power' Back to video
It was one of more than 60 events the group 350.org held across Canada to bring attention to climate change as party leaders were gathering for the national election’s French and English debates.
“We’re going to win a better future, not by waiting for our leaders to lead,” Jamieson told the rally. “We’re going to win that with people power.”
When people attend events like the waterfront rally, it “sends a message to those leaders that we’re demanding a better future for Sarnia-Lambton and our planet,” he said.
Jamieson noted the wildfires burning recently across Canada, saying the climate emergency “is no longer a far off crisis – it is here.”
The events were held to tell Canada’s political leaders “this is an emergency, and to act like it,” he said.
Sarnia Coun. Brian White told the crowd “it’s incredibly important for people in leadership” to see events like the rally.
“Because this – the emails, the phone calls – that makes it real for people who otherwise don’t have an opportunity to experience what’s truly important to you,” he said.
“And obviously, what’s truly important to you should be important to everybody.”
White added city staff is taking the issue of climate change seriously.
“They understand that we have declared a climate emergency and they understand that action needs to happen,” he said.
Advertisement
Article content
Work continues on a climate change plan for the city, White added.
Paul Woolley, president of the local BlueGreen Innovation Group environmental “think tank,” said he’s the child of the Second World War generation where nearly everyone participated in some way in efforts to win that conflict, he said.
“We need that type of dedication here and now,” he said.
Woolley added, “We all have to quit screaming at one another and begin talking on a deep and respectful level.”
Following the speeches, those attending the rally walked along the waterfront to the Great Lakes display at the Sarnia point lands, where they were encouraged to stay involved in local efforts on climate change.
“It was a wonderful event and the positivity, the unity among the group, was really great,” Jamieson said.
He said attendance was higher than expected, and it was encouraging that it ended with people talking the next local events.
“People are ready for this and they want change in Sarnia-Lambton,” Jamieson said.
pmorden@postmedia.com