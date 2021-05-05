Sarnia doc launching self-help mini-series
A Sarnia doctor’s self-care online series launched in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic last year is making a return.
Self-Care Spring Cleaning, a new iteration of the former Lockdown Learning series, launches May 11 with a focus on mental and emotional health, Dr. Blake Pearson said.
“As the pandemic has kind of went on and lockdown restrictions, there have been increases in anxiety, insomnia and other mental-health symptoms,” Pearson said.
Various medical professionals recently spoke in Sarnia about the crisis within a crisis of increased demand for mental health and addictions help amid COVID-19.
“So we wanted basically to give the community some resources,” Pearson said. “Really hands-on, tangible resources throughout the sessions that they can use to focus on self-care.”
Joining Pearson for the 7 p.m. kickoff episode in the virtual mini-series is Canadian Mental Health Association support worker and Sarnia Sting mental health coach Sarah Aberhart.
“I kind of work on the front lines here,” she said. “We’ve seen a lot of increase in stress and anxiety, a lot of issues around the increased need for some crisis calls here; the financial stress that people have been really feeling; a lot of sense of grief and loss that people have experienced that I think through the pandemic has just continued to kind of increase as we move forward.”
Expect tips about coping strategies and references to resources at the mental health association, she said.
“There’s a really great CMHA Ontario program called BounceBack that’s really easy for people to do,” she said.
Episodes are general 45 minutes to an hour in length and recorded so people can also access them online later, Pearson said.
There were up to 450 people viewing at one time for the Lockdown Learning series in 2020, he said.
“My focus with this in particular is just trying to give some resources to the community,” he said.
Other episodes planned include Spring Clean Your Medicine Cabinet on May 27, and Spring Clean Your Sleep Routine on June 15.
There’s been a huge increase in substance use during the pandemic, Aberhart said.
“That will be part of the narrative too, is to not kind of do things like self-medicating,” Pearson said.
More details are available at drblakepearson.org/events.
tkula@postmedia.com