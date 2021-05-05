Sarnia doc launching self-help mini-series

Article content

A Sarnia doctor’s self-care online series launched in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic last year is making a return.

Self-Care Spring Cleaning, a new iteration of the former Lockdown Learning series, launches May 11 with a focus on mental and emotional health, Dr. Blake Pearson said.

“As the pandemic has kind of went on and lockdown restrictions, there have been increases in anxiety, insomnia and other mental-health symptoms,” Pearson said.

Various medical professionals recently spoke in Sarnia about the crisis within a crisis of increased demand for mental health and addictions help amid COVID-19.

“So we wanted basically to give the community some resources,” Pearson said. “Really hands-on, tangible resources throughout the sessions that they can use to focus on self-care.”

Joining Pearson for the 7 p.m. kickoff episode in the virtual mini-series is Canadian Mental Health Association support worker and Sarnia Sting mental health coach Sarah Aberhart.