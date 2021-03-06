Sarnia has warm response to Coldest Night of the Year walk

Article content

Sarnia’s Renee Card is feeling grateful.

The worship pastor at River City Vineyard in Sarnia said it has raised more than $44,000 – double its goal – so far as part of this year’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser to help pay for an expansion of the homeless shelter at the church.

“We had a slow start to the fundraiser,” Card said. “And then, suddenly, it just took off.”

This was the first year the Sarnia church held its own event as part of the annual national walk that raises funds for charities aiding those experiencing homelessness, hurt and hunger in nearly 150 communities. For the most part, the walk became a virtual event this year with participants raising funds and then walking on their own, instead of together at a community event.

“We had 70 walkers and 18 teams sign up,” Card said. But, only four of the teams were directly connected to River City Vineyard.

“Several of the walkers shared stories with me of how they either lost a family member to addiction, or had someone close to them in their lives that was experiencing homelessness,” she said.