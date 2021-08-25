Officials at Sarnia-Lambton Rebound are optimistic – but cautious – as they plan for the Feb. 12 return of the agency’s long-running fundraising gala.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

It will be Rebound’s 22nd annual Hearts for Youth Gala if pandemic conditions and restrictions in early 2022 allow.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia Hearts for Youth Gala returning in 2022 to support Rebound Back to video

“We’re hopeful,” said Anita Minielly, Rebound’s fund development and marketing co-ordinator.

The most recent Hearts for Youth Gala was held just before the pandemic arrived and postponed or cancelled many local charity fundraisers and community events.

“The last year, it has been tough having to cancel events or pivot and move everything online,” Minielly said.

Plans for February’s gala at the Sunbridge Inn Hotel and Conference Centre in Point Edward include limiting attendance to sponsored tables, with expectations that 200 to 250 people will be able to take part, down from as many as 350 in previous years.

“Our board and leadership team want to be respectful of pandemic protocol and our guests’ safety is our top priority, so we’ve reduced attendance numbers and will be working closely with the Sunbridge Inn team to ensure there are rules and a safety plan in place,” said Rebound’s executive director, Carrie McEachran.

The gala is Rebound’s “signature event” and raised about $83,000 in 2020, Minielly said.

“Stepping up as lead sponsor again is the Carpenters Union Local 1256, and Rebound is so grateful for their dedication and financial support” she said.

The gala will include a buffet dinner, raffles, auctions and live music by Yasgurs Farm, a 10-piece Toronto-based band that performed at the 2018 fundraiser.