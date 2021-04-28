Sarnia homicide victim honoured for her volunteerism
While police continue to investigate her death, a Sarnia woman was honoured posthumously by the border city's Bluewater Health Foundation for her volunteerism.
Sue-Elin Lumsden, a dedicated seven-year foundation volunteer who also spent years volunteering with the Bluewater Health hospital group, was featured in the charity’s recent acknowledgments for National Volunteer Week in mid-April, said Kathy Alexander, the foundation’s executive director..
The unsolved January murder of Lumsden, 66, rocked the charity and the broader Sarnia community, Alexander said.
“This was a rough year for us,” Alexander said. “We lost two very long-term volunteers that were consistent smiling faces in our office and at our special events.”
Bob Bryan, a volunteer who’d spent three decades helping the foundation, died peacefully in January, Alexander said.
Dozens of condolences poured into the hospital and the foundation after both well-liked volunteers died, she said.
“This year, we made the decision rather than do what we would normally do, which is videos and acknowledgments … we really wanted to pay tribute and remember them and keep celebrating them for all that they’ve done for us,” she said.
For Lumsden and Bryan, that included perennially volunteering with events such as the foundation’s golf tournament and dream home lotteries, Alexander said.
Both are also being acknowledged formally at this year’s fundraising golf tournament, recently postponed to Sept. 8 from June 3 amid uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
While there have been few updates in recent weeks, police continue to investigate Lumsden’s death, Const. Giovanni Sottosanti said.
She was found Jan. 23 in her Essex Street home, where she lived alone.
Sottosanti said evidence is still being processed at the Centre for Forensic Sciences in Toronto while other evidence is being corroborated.
“Any information that the public may have is always welcome,” he said, encouraging people to call Det.Sgt. Johann Lewis at 519-344-8861 ext. 6200 or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they have an tips.
