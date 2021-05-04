





Sarnia hospice looks to raise $10,000 during Face to Face campaign

Sarnia hospice looks to raise $10,000 during Face to Face campaign Photo by Paul Morden / The Observer

Article content The Face to Face campaign for Sarnia’s St. Joseph’s Hospice may be more phone to phone this year because of pandemic restrictions. The hospice works each year to recruit 100 volunteers to ask 10 friends for $10 donations as part of the campaign, which has a goal of raising $10,000. This year’s Face to Face campaign began May 1 and runs to June 30. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia hospice looks to raise $10,000 during Face to Face campaign Back to video “I know we can’t get together with our friends but talking with them over the phone and asking them to e-transfer you $10” allows the campaign to continue while maintaining social distancing, said Maria Muscedere, director of fund development and community relations at the hospice. The 10-bed hospice needs to raise about $1.6 million each year to pay the 57 per cent of its budget not covered by government funding. Along with the residence, it provides bereavement and other support and educational programs, which are all free of charge. Like other charities, the hospice has had to adapt to public-health rules that have temporarily halted traditional in-person community events or moved them online. Its bereavement programs have also moved online.

Article content Face to Face is a long-running hospice campaign that has continued during the pandemic and had a successful year in 2020. “We actually raised over $23,000, so we want to see if we can do that again,” Muscedere said. It typically attracts close to, or even beyond, the goal of 100 canvassers, and many collect more than $100 each in donations. Another benefit of the campaign is the knowledge canvassers spread about hospice through the community while talking with donors. Hospice staff held a drive-thru kickoff for the campaign where volunteers stayed socially distanced in their vehicles while picking up their canvasser packages. “We usually have a barbecue” but wasn’t going to happen this year because of the pandemic restrictions, Muscedere said. Coffee Culture, though, donated pre-wrapped cookies and coffee that hospice staff handed out with the campaign material. “It’s a very easy way to ask 10 friends and build awareness about hospice and what we’re able to provide our community, free of charge,” Muscedere said. “We know that it’s a difficult year with COVID,” she said, “but our community has come forward and supported us financially, as well as volunteering their time.” Muscedere said the hospice has been “doing OK” with fundraising during the pandemic, but it continues to be a challenge. “I think this year is actually going to be even harder than last year” since the pandemic has “really affected a lot of our local businesses and all of our events,” she said.

Article content “I think we’ll be OK, but we definitely need support from our community.” Upcoming summer fundraising events for hospice include golf tournaments, which are planned to go ahead but without the in-person dinners that have been included in past years, she said. “We’re hoping that next year we’ll be able to come together as a community,” she said. “I’m very proud of this community for abiding by the provincial lockdown and supporting each other.” The Face to Face campaign is launching during Hospice Palliative Care Week when St. Joseph’s Hospice normally holds a volunteer and staff appreciation dinner. That event has moved online this year. “We just want to let our volunteers know that they are the heart of hospice and, without them, we couldn’t do what we do,” Muscedere said. pmorden@postmedia.com

