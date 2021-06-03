Sarnia hospice turns to online lottery for help with fundraising

Like other charities, the hospice has had to adapt to public-health rules that have temporarily halted traditional in-person community events or moved them online. Its bereavement programs have also moved online.

The 10-bed hospice needs to raise about $1.6 million each year to pay the 57 per cent of its budget not covered by government funding. Along with the residence, it provides bereavement and other support and educational programs, which are all free of charge.

“Because of the pandemic, we kind of had to think a little bit outside of the box,” said Maria Muscedera, director of fund development and community relations with the hospice.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

It began selling tickets at 11 a.m. Thursday and will run up to 52 weeks, with weekly draws each Thursday until the Ace of Spades is revealed and the progressive jackpot won.

St. Joseph’s Hospice in Sarnia has launched an online Catch the Ace lottery to help make up for the in-person fundraising that’s taken a hit because of pandemic restrictions.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“We’ve lost some revenue from our events because of the COVID pandemic and physical-distancing restrictions,” Muscedera said. “We thought, ‘how are we going to make this up?’”

Online lotteries are an approach other not-for-profits have been using to help with fundraising, so they decided on the Catch the Ace format, she said.

“We thought we’d bring some excitement locally and we’re hoping that it’s a win-win – a win for us and win for our supporters.”

The progressive jackpot of a Toronto Sick Kids Hospital Catch the Ace lottery reached $1.2 million recently in its 27th week.

Tickets for the St. Joseph’s Hospice lottery are sold online at www.hospicesarniacta.ca and prices are 10 tickets for $10, 60 tickets for $20 and 200 tickets for $40. Half of the weekly ticket sales go to the hospice, 30 per cent goes to the progressive jackpot and 20 per cent goes to the weekly draw prize.

When someone buys a ticket, they also select an electronic card they believe is the ace of spades. If their ticket is picked in the weekly draw, they win the weekly prize and their card is revealed to see it’s the ace and winner of the progressive jackpot. If it isn’t, the progressive jackpot continues to grow.

Draws take place at 9 a.m. each Thursday. Tickets are valid only for the week they’re purchased.

The hospice is also currently running its Face to Face fundraiser, where volunteers ask 10 friends to donate $10 each, with the goal of raising $10,000 by the end of June.

“We’re halfway there,” Muscedera said about the amount raised so far by the volunteers. “We have amazing supporters in our community and we just want to thank them for always being with us.”

Muscedera said hospice officials hope to begin resuming some in-person supportive programs in September as restrictions lift.

“The safety of our community, and the safety of our staff and clients, is number one,” she said.

pmorden@postmedia.com