Sarnia impaired driver jailed for last summer’s bizarre rooftop crash A Sarnia woman who was more than three times the legal limit when her car ended up partially on the roof of a north-end home during a bizarre crash last summer will now be spending more than three months in jail.

Article content Andrea Woolfrey’s driving that Saturday evening late last August through a busy section of the city was “egregious” and “horrendous,” Justice Deborah Austin said Tuesday as she ordered 100 days behind bars. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia impaired driver jailed for last summer’s bizarre rooftop crash Back to video “Her vehicle wreaked havoc in that neighbourhood,” Austin said. But the judge added she imposed the jail sentence “with a heavy heart” as the 56-year-old grandmother struggled with mental-health issues in the wake of an abusive relationship and the pandemic leading up to the Aug. 29, 2020 crash. Woolfrey’s lawyer had asked for house arrest. Woolfrey’s reaction Tuesday couldn’t be clearly seen through Zoom from the Sarnia courtroom, but she appeared emotional earlier this year when details came flooding in about her back-to-back crashes, including a hit-and-run, following her pair of guilty pleas. Woolfrey, driving alone in a white 2009 Nissan Altima, slammed into the back of a grey 1997 Toyota idling at a red light at Michigan Avenue and Christina Street North around 6:30 p.m. Multiple witnesses saw Woolfrey, 54 at the time, stagger as she got out of her car and approached the Toyota. She spoke briefly with the driver, but got back in her vehicle and veered around him – running the red light – after he told her he was on the phone with police. The Sarnia resident sped north, reaching a top speed of 137 kilometres per hour – the limit in the area, home to Canatara Park and a private golf course, is 50 km/h – and lost control as Christina Street merges with Lakeshore Road, less than 250 metres from Lake Huron.

Article content “Close to a popular public space and in an area of the city at a time of day and season where people are out and about in yards, walking, running, cycling, travelling to and from the park and range from families with young children to youth to elderly,” Austin pointed out. Woolfrey hit a median and took out a hydro pole, leaving the upper portion dangling by sparking electrical wires. The Altima went airborne three separate times from the high-speed loss of control. Initially it landed on two large landscaping boulders and gouged the lawn of a Christina Street home. Then it ripped out the guide wire from another hydro pole. The flight finally ended on top of a blue 2019 GMC pickup truck and the roof of a house, with the Altima standing vertically. The man who had the roofs of his truck and home caved in from the crash told a probation officer who wrote a pre-sentence report he was amazed no innocent bystanders were hurt. “Given the usual foot traffic that he described typically occurring in and around his home, especially on a summer afternoon such as this one,” Austin said. “It was sheer luck – or divine providence – that we’re not here discussing a more severe consequence such as a fatality or serious injury to an innocent person or persons in the path of this vehicle.” Woolfrey, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was the only person hurt. She was rushed to Sarnia hospital that night and released the next afternoon with minor injuries, including abrasions, two cracked ribs and a compression fracture to a vertebrae.

Article content Paramedics noticed her speech was slurred and a police officer, who followed them there, could smell alcohol on her breath. The officer also heard Woolfrey being “belligerent” with hospital staff and yelling about “drinking alone” at a popular Sarnia restaurant, the court heard. A toxicology report from the Centre of Forensic Sciences showed she had between 256 and 275 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80. “This is more than three times the legal limit and is an extremely high blood alcohol content,” Austin said. Woolfrey is “haunted by guilt” and “deeply ashamed,” according to the pre-sentence report, and has stopped drinking and doesn’t want to drive again. She addressed the court during a previous appearance on June 11. “It’s been 286 days since my offence. Not a day has gone by where I have not felt extremely regretful for my actions,” she said at the time. “Every single day I’ve thought about what I did and I am extremely sorry.” Woolfrey added she felt “completely horrible” for the people affected and “very thankful to God” no one was hurt. “I’m so ashamed and sincerely sorry,” she said. “This will never happen again.” This was Woolfrey’s second impaired driving-related conviction. In August 2009, she was fined $1,500 and banned from driving for one year. “Although this is a dated record, it is clearly related,” Austin said. Data downloaded from Woolfrey’s car showed she didn’t touch the brakes and only took her foot off the gas four seconds prior to the second collision. Her car was demolished and a Bluewater Power official said at the time repairs would likely cost $5,000 or more, but there were no estimates on damage done to the house, property and pickup truck.

Article content Defence lawyer Karl Toews said despite limited income his client made “significant” efforts to pay restitution prior to Tuesday’s sentencing, and Austin factored that into her decision. The Crown didn’t ask for any more restitution. The Crown previously suggested six months behind bars while Toews pushed for a longer period of house arrest. As she delivered her decision, Austin pointed out Woolfrey is a “good person” with struggles in her life. “Notwithstanding the compelling personal circumstances and efforts made by her following the offence, a period of custody – actual custody – is required,” she added. The judge also included a one-year probation order and three-year driving ban. Other charges were withdrawn. tbridge@postmedia.com @ObserverTerry

