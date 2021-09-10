Sarnia introduces mandatory vaccine policy for city hall staff

City hall has introduced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for all of Sarnia’s municipal employees and contractors that could place holdouts on unpaid leave, a top city official says.

David Logan, the city’s general manager of corporate services, said staff who decline to get both doses or don’t want to disclose their vaccination status will have to complete a vaccine education program and be tested regularly.

But that still doesn’t guarantee they will be able to stay on the job.

“While the city will make efforts to provide appropriate accommodation, if such a plan cannot be provided, the employee may be placed on an unpaid leave,” Logan said via email.

The policy, announced Friday and available online at bit.ly/38TZv4y, also applies to all consultants, volunteers and students working at city hall, but it doesn’t affect city council and the people they appoint or the general public accessing services at the Christina Street North facility.

“The policy is one that I support as fair and reasonable and very similar to many other municipalities in Ontario,” Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley said via email. “Council on Monday will have to decide on adopting this policy for council or something similar.”

Bluewater Health released and later tightened a similar policy for its employees last month and Lambton College also introduced an on-campus mandatory vaccine policy prior to staff and students returning this week.

Chris Carter, the city’s chief executive, said in a statement Sarnia is following the lead of those two community partners, along with other municipalities throughout the province.

“The City of Sarnia is doing everything we can to protect our community, especially as more of the economy reopens,” he said. “Health and safety continues to be our number one priority. Our goal is to increase the safety of our workplace for staff, as well as for the public accessing our services.”