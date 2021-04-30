





Sarnia judge hopes man caught committing indecent acts is motivated to change A Sarnia man was sentenced Friday to nearly two months in jail for a drug-fuelled run of inappropriate behaviour – he was frequently seen exposing or touching himself – at various fast-food restaurants, bus shelters and public parks throughout the city. Photo by Stock photo / Getty Images

Article content A Sarnia man was sentenced Friday to nearly two months in jail for a drug-fuelled run of inappropriate behaviour – he was frequently seen exposing or touching himself – at various fast-food restaurants, bus shelters and public parks throughout the city. But based on Mathieu Beauchamp’s age – he’s only 21 – his brief criminal record and ongoing mental-health and addictions issues, Justice Krista Lynn Leszczynski told him the 51-day sentence should be viewed as an intervention. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia judge hopes man caught committing indecent acts is motivated to change Back to video “I could speak to you right now about the impact of your conduct on the community and on others who are using the park, who are using our local businesses, and how that might have impacted them,” she said via Zoom from a Sarnia courtroom to the city’s jail. “But in these circumstances, Mr. Beauchamp, it is for your own well-being that I hope you are motivated to get some real help.” Beauchamp, clad in an orange jumpsuit, responded he was “motivated to get some help” and plans on “quitting doing drugs.”

Article content The court heard police were called multiple times – sometimes more than once per day – between mid-September and early November by customers and staff at various local businesses. The complaints usually involved a man bothering people, walking in and out of traffic, and not wearing clothes. On a Tuesday in early October, he was found at a west-end convenience store. “Mr. Beauchamp had removed all of his clothing, leaving him completely naked. He was masturbating in the parking lot with a needle sticking out of his arm,” assistant Crown attorney David Nicol said. It was a similar scene, minus the needle, on a different day in a staircase of the downtown public library. On separate occasion, he was standing on the corner of Christina and Maria streets with his pants at his ankles. “Flashing people as they drove by,” Nicol said. Multiple times when Beauchamp was acting strangely or bothering people – but fully clothed – police were able to have him “moved along without incident.” Officers even bought him a hot drink and a donut after staff called about him causing a scene inside a downtown coffee shop. But after police received several calls in late March about a man performing a solo sex act in various public locations – including in two different bus shelters – he was arrested again for the final time on March 31. He’s been in jail since and used credit from time already spent behind bars to serve his sentence, allowing him to be released Friday. Defence lawyer Joseph Stoesser pointed out his client is suffering from a “deep-seated” addiction with related mental-health concerns, but wants to get help. “Mr. Beauchamp has told me that he wishes to halt this spiral and get the help and the counselling that he needs,” Stoesser said. A one-year probation order Leszczynski ordered will focus on counselling. After Beauchamp pleaded guilty to five charges, including two counts of committing an indecent act, all remaining charges were withdrawn. tbridge@postmedia.com @ObserverTerry

