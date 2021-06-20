Sarnia Kinsmen drive off with another successful ribfest

Article content

Happiness was charred meat and fingers covered in sauce for many on Father’s Day weekend in Sarnia.

The Sarnia Kinsmen Ribfest returned Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a drive-thru format, three “ribbers” and lineups of vehicles waiting for ribs and chicken.

It was the service club’s 22nd Ribfest to raise funds for community charities and projects.

More than 3,000 vehicles went through Ribfest set up in the parking lot at Lambton College, Friday and Saturday, and Sunday started off busy with more than 60 lined up within 15 minutes of the noon opening, said event chairperson Jack Struck. The event ran to 8 p.m. all three days.

“The ribbers are happy – we’re happy,” Struck said. “Everything seems to be going very well.”

Visitors to Ribfest stayed in their vehicles and were directed to the ribber of their choice, but they could choose to park and eat in “pods” the Kinsmen set up with socially-distanced tables and chairs set up under canopies in a section of the parking lot.