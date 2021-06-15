Sarnia Kinsmen Ribfest drive-thru opens Friday at Lambton College

The Sarnia Kinsmen Ribfest – the drive-thru edition – is set to run Friday to Sunday in the parking lot at Lambton College.

The public can drive into Ribfest from the London Road entrance to the college and will help keep the line moving smoothly by taking time before they leave home to check the menu options online at sarniakinribfest.com , Struck said.

Sarnia club members visited a drive-thru ribfest event last week in Chatham, “and the ribbers are very well organized,” Struck said. “They know what has to be done and they’re quick at it.”

“We’re ready to go for noon on Friday,” when the drive-thru Ribfest opens to the public and runs to 8 p.m., Struck said. The hours are the same Saturday and Sunday.

There are three “ribbers” booked – Jack the Ribber, Silver Bullet and Route 55 – with setup scheduled for Thursday.

“Everything is a go,” said Jack Struck, chairperson of the event with the Kinsmen Club of Sarnia.

It will also help if customers use the option to download an order sheet from the website, print it and fill it out to hand over when they reach the drive-thru.

“If not, they’ll be handed a menu when they come in,” Struck said.

Drivers will be directed to the rib vendor of their choice. Water and pop will also be available to purchase, but plans to have trucks also selling fries and ice cream had to be scrapped because the vendors were having staffing challenges, Struck said.

Public-health rules for the event include visitors staying in their vehicles, except to use one of the “pods” that will be set up so that families can eat together at the college parking lot if they wish. The pods include tables and chairs with a tent covering overhead.

“You drive up to it, you get out, you go sit down, eat your meal and then you leave,” Struck said. “You can’t wander around.”

Customers can also choose to take their meals to go.

There will also be a donation bucket so customers can contribute to the fundraiser.

“That’s how we make our money to support 30-plus” local charities and community services, Struck said.

“We try to help as much as we can, but last year was kind of a lean year,” he said. “A lot of the people we donate to got very little from the Kinsmen Club because all our fundraisers were cancelled.”

This will be the service club’s 22nd Ribfest, and follows the decision to cancel last year’s event because of pandemic restrictions. Ribfest is typically held at Centennial Park and has attracted crowds of about 15,000 over a weekend.

The club decided to organize a drive-thru Ribfest this year after holding a successful reverse Santa Claus parade at the college, where the floats and entries parked and the spectators drove by. That event collected food donations for local food banks.

pmorden@postmedia.com