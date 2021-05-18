Sarnia-Lambton health team appoints executive lead

The manager of Lambton's paramedicine service is taking on a new role, helping lead the work of the Sarnia-Lambton Ontario Health Team.

The native of Bryanston, a hamlet located north of London, said he plans to hit the ground running by developing a strategic plan, engaging and re-engaging with the 35 partner organizations, and working to help improve care continuity for people 55 and older with chronic conditions and youth who need mental health and addiction care – the two priority populations for the health team in its first year.

“Things will really ramp up, if you will, June 21,” said Pancino, 47.

It and other teams in Ontario are part of a provincial health system transformation, replacing local health integration networks and ultimately aiming to smooth transitions between service providers while making the health system act as a more holistic unit.

Steve Pancino said he starts as executive lead with the local health team on June 21, reporting to the “collaboration council” that represents the 35-member health and social services agencies that make up the group in Sarnia-Lambton.

“Really looking at building on some initial work that’s been done the last couple of years, (including) with the Health Links model of co-ordinating care planning,” Pancino said about the plan to better help older adults with conditions such as diabetes and congestive heart failure.

“With a big focus on engaging primary care and community support services,” he said.

Access to care at all levels is another focus, he added. This includes making sure people don’t fall through the cracks in the system and end up in hospital emergency unnecessarily.

Also “making sure there’s timelier access for early intervention so that primary-care providers can get access to specialists, that sort of thing,” he said.

The challenge is doing that amid COVID-19, he said.

“Everyone in health care has really been operating flat out for the past 13 or 14 months right now, (and) there are some challenges related to that,” he said.

The pandemic has also forced the hand of various organizations to work more together and accelerate the kind of collaboration health teams are meant to achieve, he said

“It’s really important to acknowledge that this model of care that the government is moving to, while it may be new to Ontario, it’s certainly borne out in other jurisdictions, in other countries, in other similarly funded health systems, to be a very strong model of care that’s really patient-centered, patient-focused and community driven,” he said.

He’s optimistic the new model will be positive locally, he said.

Pancino spent more than four years as manager with Lambton EMS and has experience as a primary, advanced and critical-care paramedic delivering air ambulance services.

“When this opportunity came up, certainly in my 20-plus years of health care, this has been the biggest change and biggest plan that’s been set forth to change how we deliver health care,” he said about the Ontario Health Team model.

“It was really an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.”

