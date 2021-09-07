Sarnia-Lambton PPC candidate takes aim at vaccine mandates
Article content
The People’s Party of Canada candidate in Sarnia-Lambton hammered away on COVID-19 vaccine mandates Tuesday during an online all-candidates meeting, regardless of what question was asked.
Advertisement
Article content
“We’re in big, big trouble folks,” Brian Everaert, the candidate for the People’s Party of Canada who came fifth in the riding in the 2019 election, said while answering a question about farming and carbon production.
Sarnia-Lambton PPC candidate takes aim at vaccine mandates Back to video
The online meeting was hosted by the Rotary Club of Sarnia and the Sarnia-Lambton Chamber of Commerce.
“We won’t touch the farmers but we’re going to fight for people and their jobs,” Everaert said.
There are people in the riding “who are scared for their jobs” because of vaccine mandates, he said.
“Not one of these parties spoke anything about the vaccine passport today,” Everaert said. “These people are moving us into tyranny at a rapid rate.”
No questions about vaccine mandates were asked during the meeting.
Marilyn Gladu, the Conservative candidate who has been MP since 2015, said, “There’s a lot of progress that has been made in six years but there’s more to be done.”
She said issues Sarnia-Lambton still faces include the need for more affordable housing, help for homelessness, those dealing with addiction, mental-health needs and help for the economy.
“I’m going to continue to work hard for Sarnia-Lambton,” she said. “I will continue to stand for your freedoms and your right to choose what you do to your body and what you want to believe, and how you want to live.”
Those freedoms are “why people love Canada,” Gladu said.
Liberal Lois Nantais, who is running in her first election, said, “I know Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party have been running the country during a difficult time.”
Advertisement
Article content
She said she entered politics to provide a voice “for the individuals who feel voiceless.”
Nantais added, “I think when people utilize fear and apprehension to twist truth it doesn’t do anyone any good.”
She said, “I’ve always been a hard worker and always interested in helping others.”
Stephanie Bunko, the Green Party candidate who is also running for office for the first time, urged voters to “look for evidence-based decisions” and not those based on fear.
She said her priority would be to “protect and expand health care,” adding there is a “lack of support when it comes to mental health” and substance abuse in the community.
Bunko said she has been involved in the community and has “a huge passion” for issues of equity and justice.
Bunko said she wants to be a “servant” of the community and believes politics is one of the best ways to do that.
Adam Kilner, the New Democratic Party candidate who placed second in 2019, said, “I love this area – I’ve very passionate about it.”
The United Church minister said he was adopted into a large Sarnia family.
“We are all different colours – we’re from different ethnic backgrounds – but we’re all related and I think that’s really great image for who we are and who we can be for Sarnia-Lambton,” Kilner said.
“Politics is really, for me, a bigger platform to say, ‘How can I help and serve Sarnia-Lambton,’” he said.
Tom Laird, the candidate for the Christian Heritage Party in Sarnia-Lambton, wasn’t able to attend the meeting.
Election day is Sept. 20.
pmorden@postmedia.com