Article content There’s usually just one suitable sentence for a sexual interference conviction, a prominent Southwestern Ontario judge said this week in a Sarnia courtroom. Jail. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia man avoids jail after ‘unique’ case of sexual interference Back to video “In my experience, in almost every case, a finding of guilt for an offence under section 151 (of the Criminal Code) will attract a jail sentence,” Superior Court Justice Jonathon George said. But Dalton Knight’s conviction was a unique case, the judge and lawyers on both sides agreed. The Sarnia resident, who recently turned 23, is a young man “with limitations” and no prior criminal record and the incident – he had sex with a girl younger than the age of 16 when he was 20 – was isolated, George said. “Mr. Knight is no predator,” said George, the judge in the high-profile London Costco fatal crash case who was appointed to the Superior Court of Ontario in 2016. Knight was also willing to take counselling while living under strict house-arrest rules.

Article content “All of which satisfies me that, despite the harm done to this victim … a conditional sentence represents a fair, just and fit sentence,” George said as he imposed a 1.5-year sentence followed by three years of probation and 20 years on the Sex Offender Information Registration Act list. The court heard Knight and the girl, whose identity is protected by a court-ordered publication ban, were acquaintances when they crossed paths near her home around 3 a.m. on June 30, 2018. She was 14 at the time while Knight thought she was 15. The girl’s mother told her to come inside, but she snuck back out and went with Knight to his home. The girl has “very little” memory of what happened after the pair drank beers and smoked marijuana other than moving from the living room couch where she was sleeping to Knight’s bedroom. The two engaged in what Knight believed to be “consensual sexual intercourse,” assistant Crown attorney Nila Mulpuru said while reading an agreed statement of facts. Soon after, Sarnia officers pounded on the door as the girl’s mother had realized she was gone and called police. The girl became upset and told police what happened, so Knight was arrested and charged with sexual interference and sexual assault. She was taken to hospital for a sexual assault evidence kit, but officials didn’t find any physical injuries. Knight admitted to police multiple times what happened, but said the sex was consensual and he thought she was 15. Defence lawyer Terry Brandon said Knight, who dropped out of high school in Grade 10 and has a “very limited” education, struggled to understand how engaging in consensual sex can be considered illegal.

Article content Brandon conceded not understanding that people younger than 16 can’t legally give consent would “in no way offer any sort of valid defence at trial” but helped explain his client’s thought process. “If Dalton had understood the law at the time, we probably would not be here,” Brandon said. Knight, who pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual interference, declined a chance to address the court. From the Crown’s perspective, Mulpuru said “Knight displayed an ignorance of the law and was reckless in his conduct” but also pleaded guilty to a “serious offence” and spared the girl from testifying at what would have been a “lengthy” trial, she said. “There was no display of predatory-like behaviour in this case,” Mulpuru said. “Instead, it became clear through the investigation that a lack of education played a role here.” Those factors “somewhat lessen the degree of moral blameworthiness,” Mulpuru added. The girl and her mother both declined to submit victim-impact statements. House arrest is not often a “fit” sentence due to the long-term effects on victims of sexual interference and the importance of taking this crime seriously, she said. “But for this particular offender on the facts of this case, which, I submit are unique, the Crown respectfully submits that this lengthy and strict conditional sentence order and maximum probation order being proposed today, along with significant ancillary orders … do amount to a serious consequence,” Mulpuru said. Brandon agreed and, after listening to their arguments, so did George. Knight will be under full house arrest for the first year of the order, followed by six months of a curfew. He can’t contact the girl while both orders are in effect and will have to comply with the Sex Offender Information Registration Act for 20 years. A second charge was withdrawn. tbridge@postmedia.com @ObserverTerry

