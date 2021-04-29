





Share this Story: Sarnia man caught defying court order during assault by living with dog

Sarnia man caught defying court order during assault by living with dog A Sarnia man handed an eight-month jail sentence last summer for a slew of crimes including injuring and threatening to kill his neighbour’s dog was also banned from being around animals for five years. Photo by Stock photo / Getty Images

Article content A Sarnia man handed an eight-month jail sentence last summer for a slew of crimes including injuring and threatening to kill his neighbour’s dog had also been banned from being around animals for five years. On Christmas Eve, Colin McCarthy-Pedersen was released on bail with a condition of staying in his parents’ home at all times. But when McCarthy-Pedersen was arrested in late February for assaulting a woman, a medium-sized black-and-white dog was there – but injured – during the altercation. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia man caught defying court order during assault by living with dog Back to video Police learned the dog belonged to McCarthy-Pedersen’s father, which meant McCarthy-Pedersen was breaching his probation while following the rules of his release order. Defence lawyer Sarah Donohue said Thursday in a Sarnia courtroom there was a “little bit of a conflict of law situation,” but her client should’ve known the rules. Donohue added she wasn’t aware of the conflicting court orders as she didn’t represent him last summer.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Justice Deborah Austin factored that in as she sentenced McCarthy-Pedersen to another three months behind bars for his latest three-count conviction. On Feb. 20, McCarthy-Pedersen and the woman he assaulted smoked fentanyl after his parents went to bed. He became angry when they ran out of the drug and struck the woman twice in the face with a closed fist and bit her wrist. McCarthy-Pedersen’s parents helped the woman escape after hearing her screams but, about 10 minutes later, he showed up at her home – breaching the home-confinement order – and tried to take her phone. He fled on foot after she called police. Donohue said impulse control is a “major” problem for her client and he needs help to deal with this issue. Austin said using fentanyl is another significant problem. The judge did note there was “no harm” to any pets during the incident. McCarthy-Pedersen briefly apologized to the court. Both lawyers suggested 90 days in jail but, after using credit from the time he’s already spent behind bars, he only had nine days left to serve. He’ll be on a new one-year probation order when he’s released, can’t contact the woman unless she gives consent in writing ahead of time, and is banned from weapons for the next 10 years. Near the end of the court proceedings, David Rows, Lambton’s Crown attorney, said unless a probation-order variation is approved, McCarthy-Pedersen is “on notice” that he can’t return to his parents’ home while there’s a dog living there. Austin said he’ll have to work that out with the probation office. “Obviously animal safety is an issue,” Austin said. “Hopefully that can be worked out.” Other charges were withdrawn. tbridge@postmedia.com @ObserverTerry

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sarnia