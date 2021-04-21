Sarnia man charged after firefighters find dead dog, sickly cat during call: police

A 20-year-old Sarnia man has been arrested and charged with failing to care for animals after firefighters found a dead dog and a malnourished cat in an apartment, Sarnia police say.

Sarnia firefighters were called Monday to a fire in the 500 block of London Road and extinguished the blaze before significant damage took place.

Before they left, firefighters found the lifeless dog – investigators determined it died before the fire – in a feces – and fur-infested steel cage, police said. They also found a thin, weak and lethargic cat and a litter box full of waste.

Neither animal had access to food, police said.

The cat was taken to the local humane society and police were called to investigate. Neighbours told officers the man hadn’t been seen for about a month, police said.

The man renting the unit was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with two Criminal Code charges of causing damage or injury to an animal by failing to provide suitable or adequate food, water, care, or shelter. He has been released and is scheduled to be in court in early July.

Sarnia firefighters said on Twitter they responded to an apartment fire on London Road around 9:45 p.m. Monday, but made no mention of the animals.