Sarnia man charged with first-degree murder denied bail
A 45-year-old Sarnia man accused of first-degree murder after the mother of two young daughters died about two months ago showed little emotion Wednesday as a judge denied him bail.
A 45-year-old Sarnia man accused of first-degree murder after the mother of two young daughters died about two months ago showed little emotion Wednesday as a judge denied him bail.
Joseph DiCarlo watched over Zoom from a table inside a small room within the Sarnia Jail as Superior Court Justice John Desotti delivered his decision. DiCarlo, wearing an orange jumpsuit and a blue mask, stood still as Desotti read the final line from his 54-point document, which said: “A detention order shall issue.”
DiCarlo has been in jail since his Jan. 14 arrest.
The reasons for Desotti’s decision, along with all the evidence and arguments heard over the two-day bail hearing held Feb. 12 and March 2, are blanketed by a court-ordered publication ban.
Desotti read his verdict Wednesday from a Sarnia courtroom, but everyone else participated online due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an extensive ongoing outbreak inside the jail. Defence lawyer Patrick Ducharme and assistant Crown attorney Suzanne LaSha worked out of their offices while multiple family members watched from their homes. DiCarlo’s family offered to be his surety and pledged a significant amount of money.
The onus was on Ducharme to argue in favour of his client’s release due to the type of charge laid – it also had to be heard in the Superior Court of Justice – and the Crown’s opposition to bail. After the hearing wrapped up March 2 – a third day was initially scheduled but wasn’t needed – Desotti told both sides he wanted to “reflect on it a bit” and adjourned the case to Wednesday.
Now the case will return to provincial court on April 6. Justice of the peace Debra Isaac adjourned it to that date earlier this week as requested by a lawyer from Ducharme’s Windsor-based firm to give them time to receive and review evidence.
Natalie Bartlett, 39, died Jan. 14. Police, paramedics and city firefighters were called to a home on Lee Court, near Murphy Road and Michigan Avenue, around 12:30 a.m. A woman with what police called serious injuries was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Later that day police said they charged DiCarlo with first-degree murder.
Multiple online fundraisers were launched for Bartlett’s two children and their father in the days after her death. A former Conservative MP in London also published social media posts about Bartlett, who was her niece.
The incident marked the second of four homicide investigations in Sarnia over a two-plus-week stretch in mid-January.
