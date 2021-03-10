A 45-year-old Sarnia man accused of first-degree murder after the mother of two young daughters died about two months ago showed little emotion Wednesday as a judge denied him bail.

Article content

A 45-year-old Sarnia man accused of first-degree murder after the mother of two young daughters died about two months ago showed little emotion Wednesday as a judge denied him bail.

Joseph DiCarlo watched over Zoom from a table inside a small room within the Sarnia Jail as Superior Court Justice John Desotti delivered his decision. DiCarlo, wearing an orange jumpsuit and a blue mask, stood still as Desotti read the final line from his 54-point document, which said: “A detention order shall issue.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia man charged with first-degree murder denied bail Back to video

DiCarlo has been in jail since his Jan. 14 arrest.

The reasons for Desotti’s decision, along with all the evidence and arguments heard over the two-day bail hearing held Feb. 12 and March 2, are blanketed by a court-ordered publication ban.

Desotti read his verdict Wednesday from a Sarnia courtroom, but everyone else participated online due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an extensive ongoing outbreak inside the jail. Defence lawyer Patrick Ducharme and assistant Crown attorney Suzanne LaSha worked out of their offices while multiple family members watched from their homes. DiCarlo’s family offered to be his surety and pledged a significant amount of money.