Sarnia man hospitalized after attack

A Sarnia man who told a group of people not to cut through his neighbour’s yard around midnight Saturday was allegedly attacked and hospitalized after his wrist was slashed with a knife, police say.

Five people were walking and jumping a fence in the area of Wellington Street and Murphy Road when the man told them they shouldn’t be cutting through the property and should instead walk around, police said.

The man was allegedly dragged to the ground, punched, kicked, and his wrist was slashed, severing the arteries, nerves and tendons, police said.

The man was rushed to a London hospital for an eight-hour operation to save his hand from amputation, police said.

How much use he’ll regain in his hand is unknown, police said.

Micole Hilliker-Frost, 18, of Sarnia has been charged with aggravated assault. Four minors who can’t be named also face aggravated assault charges, police said.