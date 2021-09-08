Sarnia man cut from vehicle after solo crash convicted of careless driving
A Sarnia man who had to be cut from his SUV and rushed to hospital in London after a crash this past fall has been convicted of careless, but not impaired, driving.
Assistant Crown attorney Nila Mulpuru told a Sarnia judge there were evidentiary issues with blood samples taken from David Snowden while he was being treated for extensive injuries following the Oct. 8 single-car collision in the city’s south end.
“But it was clear that there was alcohol in his body and I understand that Mr. Snowden acknowledges that,” she said.
“I agree with everything there,” Snowden said to Justice Krista Lynn Leszczynski.
The Sarnia judge imposed a $1,500 fine and one-year probation order after the 49-year-old man pleaded guilty to careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act, but Leszczynski also pointed out it was a “significant and serious” crash.
“While I appreciate, Mr. Snowden, that you were the only one who suffered injuries in this incident – and that is most unfortunate – it is still reason to be grateful that you weren’t killed during the course of this incident and nobody else was killed or seriously hurt,” she said.
The court heard Snowden, who had to be cut from his crumpled red Ford Escape after crashing near Lansdowne Avenue South and Bennett Street shortly before 1 a.m., was initially taken to Bluewater Health in Sarnia.
“He was later transported to London Health Sciences (Centre) due to the severity of his injuries,” Mulpuru said.
He fractured his pelvis, ankle and wrist, broke multiple ribs, and had two collapsed lungs.
Snowden’s Escape mounted a curb on Lansdowne, hit multiple garbage and recycling bins – leaving a “very” large debris field – and hit two trees. The residential area is close to a family restaurant.
A witness captured the crash on video and showed it to police.
“The officer reviewed the video and first heard a loud, heavy, accelerating engine followed by several bangs, then the vehicle came to the scene and almost immediately a very large crash and burst of light as the vehicle struck the tree,” Mulpuru said.
Police got his medical records, which included blood analysis, through a production order.
“However, it appeared there was an issue with the continuity of the blood samples, leading to an unreliable blood-alcohol concentration analysis,” Mulpuru said.
His family told investigators Snowden was sober as of 11 p.m. the night leading up to the crash.
Snowden told the judge he’s stopped drinking.
“I’m pleased, Mr. Snowden, to hear that you have abstained from consuming any alcohol since this incident and I wish to encourage you to continue to do so,” she said. “And I wish you the best with respect to your recovery from the injuries from this incident.”
“Thank you,” he responded.
Criminal Code charges were withdrawn.
