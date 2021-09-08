A Sarnia man who had to be cut from his SUV and rushed to hospital in London after a crash this past fall has been convicted of careless, but not impaired, driving.

A Sarnia man who had to be cut from his SUV and rushed to hospital in London after a crash this past fall has been convicted of careless, but not impaired, driving.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Assistant Crown attorney Nila Mulpuru told a Sarnia judge there were evidentiary issues with blood samples taken from David Snowden while he was being treated for extensive injuries following the Oct. 8 single-car collision in the city’s south end.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia man cut from vehicle after solo crash convicted of careless driving Back to video

“But it was clear that there was alcohol in his body and I understand that Mr. Snowden acknowledges that,” she said.

“I agree with everything there,” Snowden said to Justice Krista Lynn Leszczynski.

The Sarnia judge imposed a $1,500 fine and one-year probation order after the 49-year-old man pleaded guilty to careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act, but Leszczynski also pointed out it was a “significant and serious” crash.

“While I appreciate, Mr. Snowden, that you were the only one who suffered injuries in this incident – and that is most unfortunate – it is still reason to be grateful that you weren’t killed during the course of this incident and nobody else was killed or seriously hurt,” she said.

The court heard Snowden, who had to be cut from his crumpled red Ford Escape after crashing near Lansdowne Avenue South and Bennett Street shortly before 1 a.m., was initially taken to Bluewater Health in Sarnia.

“He was later transported to London Health Sciences (Centre) due to the severity of his injuries,” Mulpuru said.

He fractured his pelvis, ankle and wrist, broke multiple ribs, and had two collapsed lungs.

Snowden’s Escape mounted a curb on Lansdowne, hit multiple garbage and recycling bins – leaving a “very” large debris field – and hit two trees. The residential area is close to a family restaurant.