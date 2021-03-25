





Sarnia man imprisoned eight years for trafficking fentanyl

Article content A Sarnia man was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison for selling the deadly drug fentanyl, but his arrest last summer saved his life, his lawyer says. Steven Tasker, 33 at the time, was “skeletal” and “just on another planet” when police raided an Elgin Street home in early July and seized more than $30,000 in drugs and cash, defence lawyer James Guggisberg said. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia man imprisoned eight years for trafficking fentanyl Back to video “This arrest, I think, has saved Steven’s life,” Guggisberg said Thursday to Justice Deborah Austin, “and that’s not hyperbole, your honour.” Tasker, now 34, sat clad in a white jumpsuit and blue mask at a desk inside a small room within the Sarnia Jail while watching over Zoom as Austin ordered him to spend the majority of this decade in a federal penitentiary. He pleaded guilty in January to one trafficking charge, but had his sentencing adjourned to Thursday while the probation office wrote a pre-sentence report. Two months ago, the court heard two Sarnia police vice unit detectives received tips from confidential informants about Tasker and another person selling drugs out of an Elgin Street home in June and July 2020. Police got a search warrant on July 8 and went inside shortly before 8 p.m.

Article content As Tasker was arrested, police found a glass jar in his left pants pocket with individual dime bags filled with various colours of fentanyl. Police seized 55.77 grams of the drug, which is 100 times more powerful than morphine and worth about $28,000 on the streets. Austin Thursday called it a “significant quantity” of an “extremely harmful” drug. Police also found almost $4,000 in cash in Tasker’s pocket and drug packing and paraphernalia and scales in his room. He had 58 prior convictions, including two trafficking-related offences, and was on probation for drug charges when he was arrested, Higgins said. “That, too, is of course aggravating and concerning,” Austin said. In 2015, Tasker was convicted of possession of a stolen vehicle and damaging a jail cell camera and sentenced to 16 days in jail. He was also sentenced to 90 days in jail in 2013 for making death threats and probation order violations. The pre-sentence report described him as an “addict trafficker” who’s been selling drugs for a long time. The court heard Tasker, who started drinking and using drugs at age 14, told the probation officer he’s “never” been clean. It’s “clear” he still has a chance to rehabilitate himself, Higgins said. “I think that’s the most important thing that came out of the (report),” he said. Tasker, who Guggisberg described as a “kind” and “polite” person, simply thanked his lawyer and the prosecutor when given a chance to address the court. “I’m sorry,” he said. “That’s all.” “We all wish your well, Mr. Tasker,” Austin said. “Keep up the efforts to make those changes while you’re serving this sentence.” Tasker has slightly less than seven years left after getting credit for time already spent behind bars. He’s also banned from weapons for life. tbridge@postmedia.com @ObserverTerry

