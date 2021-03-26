Sarnia man jailed for ‘horrible’ incidents of violence
A Sarnia man was released from the city’s jail Friday after spending a week behind bars for a series of violent incidents involving his girlfriend and his mother.
The court heard Sarnia police were called to a Mitton Street North home last November after neighbours heard smashing and screaming. As officers were dispatched, the complainants climbed up to a rooftop patio and peered into a kitchen window. That’s where they saw Storm Fulsom grab a woman by the arm and throw her to the ground as she was trying to leave.
Sarnia man jailed for 'horrible' incidents of violence
Appalled, the neighbours yelled at him.
“Mr. Fulsom proceeded to close the kitchen curtains and turn off the lights,” assistant Crown attorney Sarah Carmody said while reading the facts to the court.
The woman, who was cut, fled after police opened the front door while Fulsom was arrested.
The second incident occurred a little more than a week ago. Police were called to the same street shortly before 10 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, this time by Fulsom’s mother after witnessing her son head butt his girlfriend. He jumped out of a window onto a rooftop and fled as police arrived, but he was eventually arrested.
Fulsom stood wearing an orange jumpsuit and blue mask as he pleaded guilty Friday from the Sarnia Jail to two counts of assault and one charge of failing to comply with a release order. Before he was sentenced to time served – 10 days’ credit – Carmody read victim-impact statements written by both women. His mother said that St. Patrick’s Day will “forever be etched” in her brain as a “horrible, frightening memory.”
She said she was “shocked” by her son’s physical abuse and “truly” heartbroken.
“I have never been so scared in my life,” she wrote.
The younger woman said Fulsom is a good man who needs therapy for anger management.
“I love him, but he needs help to do better,” Carmody read.
Both women also said he is addicted to alcohol.
Fulsom apologized to the court.
“I know I need help,” he said. “I really do want to get help.”
