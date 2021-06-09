Sarnia man jailed for thwarted Imperial Oil break in

A Sarnia man caught trying to break into a Chemical Valley compound – he wore dark clothes and smeared dirt on his face but his flashlight gave him away – was sentenced Wednesday to 45 days in jail.

A Sarnia courtroom heard an Imperial Oil employee saw Devon Whitnall trespassing near some rail tracks shortly before 5 a.m. on May 8, 2020. He used a strobe flashlight as he attempted to pry a locked gate open but fled into a bushy area near Vidal Street South after being confronted by the staffer.

Police found Whitnall, wearing a sweater, hood, and balaclava – along with the facial smearing – a few minutes later and arrested him.

Whitnall, 43, was clad in all white along with a blue mask as he listened Wednesday from the Sarnia Jail to assistant Crown attorney Sarah Carmody read an agreed statement of facts to the Zoom-based courtroom. He pleaded guilty to possession of break-in instruments since officers found several tools in his backpack that Friday morning more than one year ago, including needle-nose pliers, a voltage detector and bolt cutters.