Sarnia man manages to secretly call police amid knifepoint robbery: police
Two Sarnia men are facing a long list of charges after a complainant managed to secretly call 911 while being walked to a bank at knifepoint to take out money for them, Sarnia police say.
The incident took place around 3 a.m. Thursday. Two suspects convinced the complainant, who did not know them, to allow them inside his Devine Street home. The man told police the suspects started taking his property and demanded an e-transfer while threatening him with knives.
The person said he was also forced to walk to a nearby bank, which is when he managed to call police while his phone was in his pocket. He spoke loudly to allow dispatchers to figure out what was happening, police said.
Officers arrived, found the knives and arrested the suspects. The complainant was not injured.
The suspects, ages 27 and 40, have been charged with one count each of break and enter, forcible confinement, uttering threats to cause death, robbery, assault with a weapon, and possession of dangerous weapons. Both men are still in custody awaiting a bail hearing.
OPP DOG BLITZ SACKS SUSPECTS
Around the same time, an OPP canine unit helped arrest two suspects – one surrendered after seeing a police dog named Blitz apprehend their counterpart – as a suspicious vehicle was reported at a Lambton County storage facility.
Police were called around 3:30 a.m. Thursday to the business in Dawn-Euphemia Township. Officers surrounded the property until the canine unit, including Blitz, showed up and tracked down one of the suspects.
A second suspect surrendered “after realizing the capabilities” of the dog, Lambton OPP said.
A 64-year-old Chatham-Kent-area man and a 49-year-old Bothwell woman have both been charged with break and enter and possession of break-in instruments. The woman also faces charges of failing to comply with an undertaking and possess of methamphetamine, police said.
The suspects have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.