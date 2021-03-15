Article content

A Sarnia man living with cancer and one-third of a kidney is searching for a donor in a bid to avoid dialysis.

“It’s tough for me because it’s hard to ask for something, especially with people you don’t really actually know,” said Brian Budziewicz, 62.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia man searching for potential kidney donor Back to video

“I’d like to be around,” he said. “I like life the way it is now.”

Budziewicz was diagnosed in late 2013 with papillary renal cell carcinoma, and his right kidney was removed, his spouse Audrey Stringer said.

Four months later, two-thirds of his left kidney came out.

Tumours are now growing on the remaining third, she said.

Budziewicz appears to be in good health, she said

“He’s only on one blood pressure pill. To see him, you’d never say there’s anything wrong with him.”

Travelling to London for dialysis three times a week would be a major change, Stringer said, noting because Budziewicz is not yet on dialysis – his Jan. 22 surgery to remove the remainder of his kidney was delayed because of COVID-19 – it’s up to them to find a donor.