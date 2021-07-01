Sarnia march honours victims of residential schools
Stacey Nahdee gestured to youngsters sitting on the steps of Sarnia City Hall Thursday before the start of a march honouring residential school victims and told the crowd: “This is how old they were when they were taken away.”
Nahdee was one of the speakers at the March for Our Lost Children event Sarnia police said attracted approximately 1,000 people. Most wore orange shirts and some held drums or signs as they listened to the speakers on Canada Day morning and then marched through the border city’s downtown.
Sarnia march honours victims of residential schools
The event was one of many held across the county following recent discoveries of hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.
“Schools don’t need graveyards,” Nahdee said.
But scores of children died at these residential schools “away from their parents, away from their community, away from their ceremonies,” he said. “Let that sink in.”
Lila Bruyere, a residential school survivor, said she and other survivors knew about those who died at the schools.
“They were only babies, they didn’t have a voice, they didn’t have a choice, and they were taken from their parents. … “We tried to tell them but they would not listen. … Canada is now full aware of what has happened,” she said.
It was the policy of Canada’s federal government for more than 100 years to separate Indigenous children from their families and send them to residential schools often run by churches and religious organizations. The children were often poorly housed and fed, and many were physically and sexually abused.
The 2015 final report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada stated that “many, if not most, of the several thousand children who died in residential schools are likely to be buried in unmarked and untended graves.”
Bruyere asked the marchers “to focus on those children and to honour them.”
Just before Canada Day, Chief Chris Plain of Aamjiwnaang First Nation released a statement in response to the discoveries.
In it, he called on Ontario to create a school curriculum that incorporates Indigenous perspectives and teaches students about the horrific legacy of residential schools.
“We must collectively work to understand this piece of our shared history,” he said. “No more hiding the truth.”
During the years Canada’s residential school system was in place, most children from Aamjiwnaang were taken to Shingwauk Indian Residential School, the Mohawk Institute and Mt. Elgin Industrial School, Plain said. Seven children from Aamjiwnaang, ages seven to 15, are known to be buried at Shingwauk, he said.
Others who now call Aamjiwnaang home attended other residential schools, and research led by the late Geraldine Robertson identified 161 residential school survivors from the First Nation.
“We have heard these stories from our elders and survivors of these institutions, and the courage they displayed in sharing their stories should be recognized as heroic,” Plain said.
“Aamjiwnaang, like all other communities, has a long history of intergenerational trauma due the impacts of these institutions, and we also have a long history of resilience as a result,” he said.
Plain also said governments should be pressed for the full implementation of the Calls for Action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
“We have much work to do, and collectively we will strive to continue our resilience as a community. However, as we continue to expose these truths, only then can we expect to strive for reconciliation,” he said.
Plain said Canadians wanting to help can familiarize themselves with the commission’s reports, call their MPs and MPPs to press for full implementation of the commission’s Calls for Action, and call on the federal government to stop fighting First Nations in court and to remedy discriminatory child welfare funding for on-reserve First Nations families.
He also pointed to other resources, including those at the website projectofheart.ca and the documentary We Are Still Here, available online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJtM-YEGpKc. The documentary, made by Sarnia filmmaker Dwayne Cloes for the United Church of Canada, includes interviews of local residential school survivors.
A group of United Church ministers also organized a Canada Day Acknowledgement event near the bandshell at Sarnia’s Canatara Park, beginning at 7 p.m.
Bruyere was scheduled to speak there, along with Lareina Rising of Aamjiwnaang First Nation, and the event is to be livestreamed. Information can be found online at canadadaysarnialambton.ca.
Sarnia said City Hall would be illuminated in orange on Canada Day to honour victims of residential school and to support their families and Indigenous communities across Canada.
RESOURCE LIST
RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL SURVIVORS:
Indian Residential School Survivors and Family Hotline: 1-866-925-4419
Crisis Services Canada: 1-833-456-4566 or text 45645
Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868
First Nations and Inuit Hope for Wellness Help Line: 1-855-242-3310
Native Youth Crisis Hotline: 1-877-209-1266