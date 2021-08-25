Sarnia mayor suggests making pandemic patio rules permanent
Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley wants the city to look into making its relaxed pandemic-prompted rules for extending restaurant patios into something more permanent.
“There are a number of things during the pandemic that have worked out fine, including this step by the city to relax all the rules,” he said.
Bradley said it may be possible to “simplify” the process so restaurants that opened or expanded patios during the pandemic don’t have to return to city hall for permission “year after year.”
He said he’s looking at some communities where they have allowed “permanent bump-outs” of restaurant patios into a portion of the street.
“You want that liveliness – you want that activity,” he said. “On a decent day, those patios are packed.”
Bradley added the patio season can also extend beyond just the summer months.
“Let’s give the green light now to move forward so people aren’t coming back to us again next year” for approvals, he said.
Bradley is asking city council to have staff consult with local restaurants on possible long-term strategies for patio extensions and street bump-outs, and report back with the results before council considers the 2022 budget.
“In case there are some things we need to do as a city, I’d like to have that ready for budget,” he said.
City council approved a package of pandemic-relief measures in early 2020 that included easing rules and waiving fees for extending restaurant patios into sidewalks, parking lots and parking spaces.
Some local restaurants already had patios, but more opened during the pandemic and they’ve become a larger part of the local business landscape.
“It was a way to bring in some income to pay the hydro bills” while restaurants couldn’t seat customers indoors during periods of pandemic restrictions, Bradley said.
Generally, restaurant patios had been slower to develop in Sarnia during pre-COVID times, he said.
“The patio culture wasn’t here” previously but “it certainly is now,” Bradley said. “Especially with COVID, some people want to be outside and feel comfortable outside.”
City council is next scheduled to meet Sept. 13, and has a budget meeting set for Dec. 7.
The Sarnia Lambton Chamber of Commerce supports the mayor’s call to look at patio rules over the long term, said CEO Allan Calvert.
“It’s not only going to assist the restaurants,” he said. It helps their customers, as well as neighbouring businesses, Calvert said.
“It draws people to the area,” and brings attention to other businesses nearby, he added.
During the pandemic, “everybody has had to re-visit their business plans” and take another look at how they present themselves, Calvert said.
“Visibility is extremely important in business, especially in the food and beverage business,” he said.
