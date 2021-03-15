





Share this Story: Sarnia mayor to speak to federal committee about Line 5

Sarnia mayor to speak to federal committee about Line 5 Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley has been invited to speak before a special committee of Parliament examining the future of the Enbridge Line 5 oil and natural gas liquids pipeline Michigan’s governor wants to shut down. Photo by File photo / The Observer

Article content Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley has been invited to speak before a special committee of Parliament examining the future of the Enbridge Line 5 oil and natural gas liquids pipeline Michigan’s governor wants to shut down. Bradley is scheduled to appear March 30 during an online hearing by the special committee on the economic relationship between Canada and U.S. Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan told the same committee earlier this month, “The operation of Line 5 is non-negotiable.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia mayor to speak to federal committee about Line 5 Back to video The 68-year-old pipeline travels from Superior, Wis., through Michigan to Sarnia and helps to supply refineries and propane distribution in Ontario, Quebec and the U.S. Midwest. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan’s governor, has said an easement allowing the roughly 1,000-kilometre pipeline to run along the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac will be revoked in May over concerns about the risk of a spill into the Great Lakes.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Enbridge is challenging that order in court and says it will continue operating the pipeline. The Calgary-based energy giant is also seeking permits and approvals to replace the crossing with a tunnel at a cost of about $500 million. A growing number of officials, on both sides of the border, have been joining Bradley and other local leaders in the Sarnia area in speaking out in support of the pipeline, and warning about what could happen to jobs and supplies of fuel and propane across the region should the governor succeed in shutting down the pipeline crossing. Monte McNaughton, Ontario’s labour minister, as well as MPP for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex, said recently 5,000 local jobs could be lost if the pipeline closes, and that another 25,000 jobs indirectly connected to Line 5 are at risk. The Sarnia area is home to three of Ontario’s four refineries, as well as several chemical plants served by Line 5 and other pipelines. Plains Midstream Canada says Line 5 supplies all of the feedstock for its plant on Plank Road in Sarnia that produces about 1.2 billion gallons of propane and butane annually, with approximately 200 million gallons shipped to Michigan. The company warned in a letter to the Michigan governor in December that closing the pipeline would lead to the shutting down of the plant, as well as Plains Midstream facilities serving Michigan, impacting 125 jobs in both countries. Bradley said O’Regan has said the Canadian government is tackling the threat to the pipeline on a political level by reaching out to U.S. government officials, and also through potential legal steps that could include using a 1977 pipeline treaty between the national governments in both countries.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “In the end, I think the legal (step) will probably be the solution, given the approach of the governor of Michigan,” Bradley said. Another possibility may be a settlement between the pipeline company and the state “allowing both sides to walk away with some sense they accomplished what they wanted to do,” Bradley said. The Canadian government has been under pressure from officials in Ontario and the Sarnia area to defend the pipeline, and statements from Ottawa “changed dramatically” in recent weeks, he said. “The minister said ‘we’re not going to accept this – we’re going to use every option available, legally and politically,’” Bradley said. Support from the pipeline has also come from Republican members of Congress, including 15 representatives from several states who sent a letter last week to U.S. President Joe Biden expressing concern about the affect the closing of Line 5 would have on the U.S. “Thousands of jobs across Ohio, Michigan, northwest Pennsylvania, western New York and Wisconsin could be eliminated and billions of dollars in economic activity would be severely diminished at this time of great economic uncertainty,” the members of Congress said in the letter. An online petition, initiated by Local 663 of the plumbers and pipefitters union and sponsored by Sarnia-Lambton Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu, calls on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to act to help keep Line 5 operating. It attracted more than 10,000 signatures, Gladu said. “Time is of the essence, and we continue to call on the prime minister to take real, concrete action to keep Line 5 open, and protect the livelihoods of thousands of Canadians and Americans alike,” the Conservative MP said in a news release.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sarnia