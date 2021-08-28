Sarnia mayor's office fills in as city archive and museum
One of the many small impacts of the pandemic has been the pausing of tours for visitors to Sarnia’s unofficial museum in the city hall office of Mayor Mike Bradley.
The office is home to hundreds of pieces of memorabilia collected over Bradley’s more than three decades as the city’s mayor.
“I do call it the Sarnia museum because we don’t have one,” he said.
Bradley was first elected mayor in 1988 and the items covering the office walls, and every available surface, include the personal and the professional.
A section of one wall is set aside for Bruce Springsteen memorabilia and there are a few family mementoes, along with many more city-related items, both serious and not so serious.
Not far from a poster from the Michael Moore Film, Bowling for Columbine, which Bradley appeared in, sits a “honorary” Oscar some friends presented him with.
There’s also a collection of cards the mayor has received from supporters of the Canatara Park cats – a collection of semi-feral cats who once lived in a shelter built for them in the city park.
Cards still arrive from one Canatara Park cat adopted by a resident of Point Edward, or “ward five” as Bradley jokingly refers to the city’s neighbour.
Below them is an autographed publicity photo of Elly May Clampett from the 1960s TV show, The Beverly Hillbillies, signed by the actress, Donna Douglas, when she visited Sarnia years ago.
The city’s ceremonial mayor’s chain of office sits around the neck of a stuffed animal kangaroo sitting on the office floor. Bradley was born in Australia and said he has never worn the chain. “It just didn’t fit me,” he said about the tradition.
The more serious things include the city guest book signature of Queen Elizabeth II from her 1950s visit to the city, an Olympic torch from the Vancouver games that travelled through Sarnia, an historic view of the city created by celebrated Sarnia artist Jane Hunter and a geisha doll given to the municipality by a Japanese auto parts maker that built a factory near the airport and then left town a few years later.
Along with official city visitors, the office was a regular stop during school trips to city hall before the pandemic.
Bradley said he made a point to tell visitors that Sarnia, which became a town in 1857, is “a blip in time” in the story of the area which has been home to the First Nations for more than 10,000 years.
He said visitors often appreciate a section that holds items about retired astronaut Chris Hadfield, including a life-sized cardboard cutout of the Sarnia native in his space suit (known as “cardboard Chris”), photos of Sarnia Hadfield shot from space, a Mike Weir (a Sarnia native) Masters flag, an official sweater from retired NHL referee Kerry Fraser (another Sarnia native) and a photo from when the machine that cut the second CN rail tunnel under the St. Clair River broke through in Port Huron.
“It was beautiful,” Bradley said about that day in 1995 when the milestone was reached in the tunnel project. “There was like a 100 media there and they all applauded, which I’d never seen before or after.”
An item Bradley said he always shows visitors is a copy of Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms signed personally for him in 1984 by the late Prime Minister, Pierre Trudeau.
“I always point out to them, ‘This is the document that protects you from us,” referring to government,” Bradley said.
“If there was a fire that would be the document I would take,” he said.
The office is filled to overflowing, at this point.
“There are boxes and boxes of stuff that we’ve put away,” Bradley said. “We could do another full room.”
The display often acts as an ice-breaker when visitors arrive in the office feeling a little nervous and not sure of what to say, Bradley said.
“I can share with them some of the history of the community,” he said.
Bradley said there have been attempts over the years to have a city museum.
“I’m realistic,” he added.
“On the list of priorities in the community, when we’re dealing with so many other issues, it’s a difficult one to move forward,” he said.
“At least it’s protected here,” he said about the collection in his office.
“We’ve got a pretty colourful history and I just think this is a good way – when people come up here – to showcase it.”
Bradley said he’s looking forward to the day when pandemic restrictions lift and he can welcome visitors back to the office.
