One of the many small impacts of the pandemic has been the pausing of tours for visitors to Sarnia’s unofficial museum in the city hall office of Mayor Mike Bradley.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The office is home to hundreds of pieces of memorabilia collected over Bradley’s more than three decades as the city’s mayor.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia mayor's office fills in as city archive and museum Back to video

“I do call it the Sarnia museum because we don’t have one,” he said.

Bradley was first elected mayor in 1988 and the items covering the office walls, and every available surface, include the personal and the professional.

A section of one wall is set aside for Bruce Springsteen memorabilia and there are a few family mementoes, along with many more city-related items, both serious and not so serious.

Not far from a poster from the Michael Moore Film, Bowling for Columbine, which Bradley appeared in, sits a “honorary” Oscar some friends presented him with.

Photo by Paul Morden / The Observer

There’s also a collection of cards the mayor has received from supporters of the Canatara Park cats – a collection of semi-feral cats who once lived in a shelter built for them in the city park.

Photo by Paul Morden / The Observer

Cards still arrive from one Canatara Park cat adopted by a resident of Point Edward, or “ward five” as Bradley jokingly refers to the city’s neighbour.

Below them is an autographed publicity photo of Elly May Clampett from the 1960s TV show, The Beverly Hillbillies, signed by the actress, Donna Douglas, when she visited Sarnia years ago.

Photo by Paul Morden / The Observer

The city’s ceremonial mayor’s chain of office sits around the neck of a stuffed animal kangaroo sitting on the office floor. Bradley was born in Australia and said he has never worn the chain. “It just didn’t fit me,” he said about the tradition.