





Share this Story: Sarnia mom jailed for protecting parolee boyfriend instead of rushing lifeless baby to hospital

Sarnia mom jailed for protecting parolee boyfriend instead of rushing lifeless baby to hospital A Sarnia woman waited at least two hours before taking her lifeless newborn baby to hospital and lied to police in an attempt to protect her parolee boyfriend from going back to jail. Supplied

Article content A Sarnia woman waited at least two hours before taking her lifeless newborn baby to hospital and lied to police in an attempt to protect her parolee boyfriend from going back to jail. But Pamela Noble’s misguided attempt to shield her boyfriend backfired as she was led out of a Sarnia courtroom Monday in handcuffs and taken to the jail near Windsor. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia mom jailed for protecting parolee boyfriend instead of rushing lifeless baby to hospital Back to video Justice Deborah Austin called it a “very sad and tragic” case with unique facts and noted Noble’s “grief is real.” The judge, however, added a “real jail sentence” was necessary despite house arrest initially being considered for her lack of action and web of lies. “No less than seven months is justified and necessary,” Austin said during a rare in-person sentencing inside the Sarnia courtroom amid the COVID-19 pandemic, “as a consequence for what I consider to be an extremely serious misleading of police, but combined with the failure to provide the necessaries of life.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The judge added: “I say that with a heavy heart because I know that Ms. Noble has suffered a tremendous loss.” In January, a Sarnia courtroom heard Noble discovered her baby was cold, blue and not breathing after waking up at her boyfriend’s apartment in London on May 20, 2018. Still, she didn’t call 911 or take baby Blaine, born just five months earlier, to a nearby hospital. Instead, she strapped her lifeless infant into his car seat and took him on the hour-plus drive back to Sarnia, stopping briefly at her home before finally arriving at the city’s hospital. She told hospital staff and police she woke up in her Sarnia home, noticed her baby wasn’t breathing and flagged down a Good Samaritan in the parking lot for a ride to the hospital. She was worried her boyfriend would end up behind bars if police were called because he hadn’t told his parole officer about their relationship. Austin said Monday Noble’s reaction and decisions after realizing her baby wasn’t breathing were “shocking.” A team of emergency hospital staff tried multiple ways of reviving the baby, but he was declared dead shortly before 10 a.m. Blaine Grant Noble, born on Dec. 16, 2017, lived for just 155 days. The baby appeared healthy the previous night and a cause of death wasn’t determined. It may have been sudden infant death syndrome, but there was no definitive medical opinion. “And there may never be,” Austin said Monday. Two months after the incident, Noble went back to police and admitted she misled them to protect her boyfriend. She was charged with – and pleaded guilty to – obstructing police, but not guilty to failing to provide the necessaries of life without lawful excuse to a child under 16. Her boyfriend was not charged in connection to the incident, the Lambton Crown attorney’s office confirmed.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content A drawn-out trial on Noble’s contested criminal charge started in November 2019. Defence lawyer Robert McFadden argued the infant was already dead when Noble discovered him so medical attention wouldn’t have mattered, meaning he wasn’t in necessitous circumstances. The Crown disagreed and, on Jan. 13, so did the judge. “It is not acceptable to simply decide that medical help isn’t of any avail,” Austin reiterated Monday, adding Noble didn’t have the right to “play God.” However, Noble’s moral blameworthiness was “somewhat tempered” by her own childhood, which included abuse, and she is grieving and remorseful, the judge said. Noble – who was featured in a story in The Observer about three months before Blaine’s death detailing her own near-death experience at Sarnia’s hospital – didn’t testify at trial and didn’t speak Monday other than apologizing to the judge for wasting her time. The Crown asked for between eight and 12 months in jail. Austin opted for seven months for each conviction, with both sentences running at the same time. “With a heavy heart, I impose that sentence now,” Austin said shortly before Noble was led out of the courtroom by security staff. @ObserverTerry tbridge@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sarnia