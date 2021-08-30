Sarnia names new city clerk

A 12-year city employee and Sarnia native is the municipality's new clerk.

Amy Burkhart, 38, acting clerk since last October, recently accepted the position responsible for facilitating council meetings, maintaining corporate records, overseeing advisory committee appointments and conducting municipal elections, among other things.

“It’s been my pleasure to work with council, staff, members of the public for the last 12 years,” said Burkhart, a mother of two, “so I’m very pleased to take on the role and I look forward to continuing to contribute in a meaningful way.”

Top priorities in Burkhart’s four-person department include conducting next year’s hybrid municipal election, the first in Sarnia using both paper and internet voting, and returning to in-person or hybrid council meetings when public-health regulations allow, she said.

“The upcoming municipal election will consume most of my time in 2022,” she said, adding the city is “absolutely” prepared.

Burkhart – a Lambton College and University of Windsor graduate with a business administration diploma and bachelor of commerce degree – said she spent 11 years as executive assistant to the city clerk before becoming deputy clerk in June 2020.

She became acting clerk after Sutheat Tim, who was also the city’s solicitor, resigned last October after a leave of absence.

Tim took on the clerk’s role from Dianne Gould-Brown, who CAO Chris Carter confirmed left the city in July 2020.

“Amy has built positive, respectful working relationships with Mayor Mike Bradley and Sarnia city council,” Carter said in a news release while calling the new title a “natural progression” for Burkhart.

“She is a welcome contributing member of our senior management team.”

Asked why Burkhart remained acting clerk for 10 months, Carter said he couldn’t comment as it’s a personnel matter.

tkula@postmedia.com