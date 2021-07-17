Sarnia paramedic tells the story of his experience with PTSD

Ambulance services can do more to help paramedics dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD,) says a Sarnia man who spent decades in the field and recently released a book about his experiences.

Geoff Connors published Out of the Storm: A Story of PTSD in the life of a Paramedic on Amazon after he began keeping a journal as part of his therapy.

“After just a few months, I looked at what I had ‘journalled’ and thought, ‘man, this could maybe be used for something else,” he said.

Eventually, Connors decided to write a book to help other first responders recognize some of the signs of PTSD he experienced.

Now 63, he stopped working as a paramedic in 2018. “My PTSD was just getting too bad – too serious for me to carry on,” Connors said.

He began his 36-year career after attending Conestoga College in the early 1980s and worked in several services over the years.

“I loved it – loved being with people,” Connors said.

He said his symptoms began prior to 2000, “but, of course, back then none of us knew to associate it with our work” or “what any of the signs meant.”

They continued for years and a counsellor suggested it could be PTSD, Connors said.

“That kind of surprised me,” he said.

“So many of the symptoms that I was experiencing, I never put them in line with PTSD at all.”

He was referred to a therapist and began treatment.

Connors said he discovered after talking with former co-workers that his experience was common.

“They tell me what they’re going through, and a lot of it is a carbon copy of what I did,” he said.

Impacts can include relationship issues, mental health issues, anxieties, depression, alcohol abuse, “and the list goes on,” Connors said.