Sarnia paramedic tells the story of his experience with PTSD
Ambulance services can do more to help paramedics dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD,) says a Sarnia man who spent decades in the field and recently released a book about his experiences.
Geoff Connors published Out of the Storm: A Story of PTSD in the life of a Paramedic on Amazon after he began keeping a journal as part of his therapy.
“After just a few months, I looked at what I had ‘journalled’ and thought, ‘man, this could maybe be used for something else,” he said.
Eventually, Connors decided to write a book to help other first responders recognize some of the signs of PTSD he experienced.
Now 63, he stopped working as a paramedic in 2018. “My PTSD was just getting too bad – too serious for me to carry on,” Connors said.
He began his 36-year career after attending Conestoga College in the early 1980s and worked in several services over the years.
“I loved it – loved being with people,” Connors said.
He said his symptoms began prior to 2000, “but, of course, back then none of us knew to associate it with our work” or “what any of the signs meant.”
They continued for years and a counsellor suggested it could be PTSD, Connors said.
“That kind of surprised me,” he said.
“So many of the symptoms that I was experiencing, I never put them in line with PTSD at all.”
He was referred to a therapist and began treatment.
Connors said he discovered after talking with former co-workers that his experience was common.
“They tell me what they’re going through, and a lot of it is a carbon copy of what I did,” he said.
Impacts can include relationship issues, mental health issues, anxieties, depression, alcohol abuse, “and the list goes on,” Connors said.
“I didn’t attribute them to my job,” he said. “My job is my passion – I loved it, just absolutely loved it. So how could something you had so much passion about, cause you so much grief?”
Connor said part of the job he enjoyed was not knowing what to expect when a call came in, and always needing to be at the top of his game.
“You can get a call for shortness of breath, as an example, and it turns out to be something totally different – something much more serious,” he said.
But, it takes a toll.
Connors said he experienced the deaths of children several times during his career.
Other calls that can contribute to PTSD include suicides, collisions, violent and sexual assaults, and child abuse, he said.
Paramedics need to maintain their “game face” during calls, Connors said.
“You can go from mentally strong and quite able” to experiencing anxiety and other symptoms after the shift is over, he said.
“I knew that I was affected in some way but none of us had been counselled or directed what to expect when you go through so many of these calls,” Connors said.
Also, early on in his time as a paramedic, the attitude generally was “if you can’t stand the heat, here’s the door,” he said.
Thinks have changed “somewhat,” but Connors said he knows some of his former co-workers are impacted by PTSD “and are deeply hurting” but treatment available through ambulance services remains “sparse.”
He said they need enhanced mental health support but “the support in place presently is not really broad or substantial.”
