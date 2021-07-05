Sarnia pedestrian in London hospital with serious injuries

A 35-year-old Sarnia man was taken to London hospital after a being struck Sunday evening by a vehicle on Indian Road South in Sarnia.

The man’s injuries were described by city police as serious and possibly life-threatening.

Police said the collision happened at about 10:15 p.m. near Campbell Street and the scene was closed to traffic until approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning as the city police service’s traffic unit investigated.

Police said that investigation continues and, as of Monday, no charges had been laid.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Const. Miro Soucek, at 519-344-8861, ext. 6191.