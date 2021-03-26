





Photo by File photo / The Observer

Article content Fewer use-of-force reports were filed by Sarnia police officers in 2020. A report delivered this week to the Sarnia Police Services Board said officers filed use-of-force paperwork 20 times last year, compared to 29 times in 2019. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia police board notebook: Use-of-force incidents down in 2020 Back to video Ontario’s Police Services Act requires an officer to submit a use-of-force report when they draw a handgun in the presence of a member of the public, point or discharge a firearm, use a weapon other than a firearm on another person, or use physical force on another person that results in an injury requiring medical attention. A single situation – multiple officers pointing their firearms at an individual, for example – can result in more than one report being filed. The 20 reports in 2020 included three officers euthanizing critically injured animals and 17 officers using some element of force with members of the community. The annual use-of-force report also includes the race of those subjected to force and, in 2020, seven of the reports involved individuals who were Indigenous or Black.

Article content “Everyone deserves to be treated with fairness, respect and dignity, and the Sarnia police training branch is committed to eliminating systemic racism and advancing racial equity,” the department’s training officer, Const. Shawn Osborne, said in the report to the board. It also noted 12 of the subjects were armed or believed to be armed. Use-of-force paperwork was submitted for fewer than .1 per cent of the calls city police went on in 2020, according to the report to the board. “It’s the lowest is has been in a decade,” board vice-chairperson Paul Wiersma noted. Police Chief Norm Hansen gave credit to Osborne and the service’s training team. “Our officers are very well trained on tactical communication and trying to talk people down, rather than using force,” Hansen said. Police board to meet with First Nation officials The Sarnia Police Services Board has accepted an invitation from officials at the Aamjiwnaang First Nation to meet and discuss a new agreement for policing the city department provides the First Nation. The request followed a review by a task force appointed last summer by the Aamjiwnaang leadership council. “We look forward to it,” said Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley, chairperson of the city police services board. “It fits in with the relationship and having that continual dialogue.” Lynn Rosales, with Aamjiwnaang, told the board the First Nation’s review of the agreement was initiated after hearing concerns from community members.

Article content The current agreement hasn’t changed since 2018, according to a report by the task force. “It is very evident that a new agreement is needed,” Rosales said. “I think Aamjiwnaang and Sarnia have a good relationship, and we want to keep it that way.” Bradley said he expected the meeting with First Nation leaders will take place within the next month. New collective agreement The Sarnia Police Services Board and the Sarnia Police Association earlier ratified a new four-year agreement, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020, and running to the end of 2023. It calls for wage increases for officers of one per cent in January and one per cent in July of each year. Civilians represented by the association will receive a one per cent increase in January and one per cent increase in July in each of the first two years, and then 0.5 per cent in January and July in each of the final two years. The service said the settlement aligns it with comparable municipal departments serving communities of 50,000 to 100,000 residents. pmorden@postmedia.com

