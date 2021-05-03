Sarnia police briefs: Arrest made in cocaine trafficking investigation

Article content

A 41-year-old man was charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking after a police search in Sarnia Friday is alleged to have found cocaine with a street value of nearly $2,000.

City vice unit officers, who had already been granted a search warrant, were watching an address in the 100 block of Front Street North at about 4 p.m. Friday when they arrested a suspect as he was leaving, police said.

It’s alleged a search of the residence turned up 16.6 grams of cocaine and $5,010 in cash, police said.

Cars keyed, tires slashed and children’s playground damaged

Sarnia police are asking for the public’s help to track down suspects who damaged children’s play equipment in Canatara Park.

Police said someone melted plastic pieces of the equipment in the Rotary Club play area near the large pavilion at the northwest side of the park.

Police said there were also 14 reports of vehicles being keyed or tires slashed between Saturday evening and Sunday morning on Old Lakeshore Road, Morningside Drive, Poplar Lane and other nearby streets.