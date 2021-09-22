Sarnia police briefs: Arrests made in stabbing on Royal Crescent

A Sarnia man is in hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening after a stabbing Tuesday evening, says city police.

Sarnia police said it’s alleged the man went to a home on Royal Crescent at about 7 p.m. and confronted a man living there about an ongoing issue. It escalated into a fight that another man living at the address became involved in, police said.

A fourth man present helped break up the fight and, at that point, the 26-year-old man was bleeding, according to police.

Police and paramedics were called and two Sarnia men, ages 27 and 25, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Arrest made in vehicle theft

Sarnia police say a 35-year-old Sarnia man is facing charges after a vehicle was stolen following an early-morning break-in Tuesday at Sarnia Bay Marina.

Police said it’s alleged someone entered the marina lobby at about 3:15 a.m. and opened a key box after getting into an office. A marina vehicle was taken and seen at about 11 a.m. being driven erratically on LaSalle Line.

Police said the vehicle, and the driver, were found in a parking lot on Williams Drive.