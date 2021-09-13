Sarnia police looking to return funeral urn to where it belongs

A funeral urn holding what’s believed to be cremated remains was found Saturday outside a business in the 1000 block of Confederation Street, says Sarnia police.

City police released photos of the urn, hoping to return it to where it belongs.

Const. Giovanni Sottosanti, spokesperson for Sarnia police, said there was a case a number of years ago of several urns being stolen in the city.

“They were empty at the time” and made of brass, leading police to believe someone was aiming to sell them for the metal, he said.

“This one, obviously, is unusual because there was content in it,” Sottosanti said.

Police consulted with a local funeral home and found the contents appear to be cremation ashes.

“We’re trying to get this back to whoever it belongs to,” Sottosanti said.

He said police were called Saturday after the urn was found near a driveway in a commercial area.

“We don’t know if it was stolen – we don’t know if it was just left there,” Sottosanti said.

If someone recognizes the urn and calls police, “they could probably complete the story for us,” he said.

Anyone with information about the urn is asked to contact Const. Andrew Veal at 519-344-8861 ext. 6231 or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.