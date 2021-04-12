Sarnia police make drug arrests Saturday on Wellington Street

A 48-year-old man and 54-year-old woman, both from Kitchener, face drug, weapons and possession of stolen property charges after Sarnia police made arrests Saturday on Wellington Street.

A 48-year-old man and 54-year-old woman, both from Kitchener, face drug, weapons and possession of stolen property charges after Sarnia police made arrests Saturday on Wellington Street.

Police said in a news release an officer was watching a building in the 900 block of Wellington Street as part of an investigation into complaints about drug activity, and determined a car there had been reported stolen April 5 from the Waterloo region.

After a man and woman got into the car, the officer block it from leaving with a cruiser and the suspects were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.

Police allege a search of the car found about 29 grams of suspected red fentanyl, about 25 grams of methamphetamine and 1.2 grams of cocaine, along with a sword with a 12-inch blade that was found in driver’s side door.