





Share this Story: Sarnia police officer cleared of criminal charge

Sarnia police officer cleared of criminal charge A criminal charge laid earlier this year against a veteran Sarnia police officer has been tossed out. Photo by File photo/Handout

Article content A criminal charge laid earlier this year against a veteran Sarnia police officer has been tossed out. Ryan LeBlanc, a first-class constable with 15 years of experience, was charged in mid-February with break and enter to commit mischief linked to an alleged off-duty incident. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia police officer cleared of criminal charge Back to video But that charge was officially withdrawn Tuesday by a justice of the peace, a Sarnia court staffer confirmed. The Lambton Crown attorney’s office also confirmed it was withdrawn due to the direct-accountability program and the case was reviewed by lawyers from outside their office to avoid a conflict of interest. When reached Friday afternoon, LeBlanc politely declined to comment, saying everything will be going through his legal counsel. “I’m just going to continue to serve my community the best way I can,” LeBlanc added. A message left Friday afternoon at defence lawyer James Guggisberg’s Point Edward office was not returned by press time.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Norm Hansen, Sarnia’s police chief, said there wasn’t much he could say, as a different police force – Chatham-Kent – investigated the original complaint and the Crown attorney’s office made the decision to go the direct-accountability route. “At the time we received a complaint, we called for an outside agency to investigate, charges were laid and the Crown attorney’s made a determination,” Hansen said Friday. “We had no other input on it.” The direct-accountability program is an alternative to prosecution for eligible adults who have been charged with minor criminal offences, according to the John Howard Society of Ontario’s website. The program involves accused persons being held accountable through community-based sanctions. No information was available on what LeBlanc, who was not suspended from his job, was required to do through this program. Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley, chairperson of the city’s police services board, said Friday via email he was unaware the charge was withdrawn and directed questions to Hansen. Bradley added a special closed meeting the board had earlier this week was unrelated to this situation. Little light was shed on the complaint, filed about one month earlier, other than it was “regarding a property dispute involving an off-duty Sarnia Police Service constable,” Sarnia police said. Sarnia police asked Chatham-Kent police – the two forces have investigated each other’s officers multiple times over the past year – to look into the Jan. 10 complaint.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We’re always going to call an outside agency to investigate,” Hansen said Friday, adding he would “never” have his officers investigate one of their own accused of criminal activity. On Feb. 18, Const. Renee Cowell, a Chatham-Kent police spokesperson, declined to give more information about the investigation, citing the fact the charge was before the courts. Via email Friday, Cowell directed questions to the Crown attorney’s office. Sarnia police initially said LeBlanc, who launched a children’s bicycle charity with a fellow officer last year, was scheduled to appear in court on March 16. There have been at least five court dates since then, although LeBlanc wasn’t visibly present while Guggisberg represented him in Sarnia’s Zoom-based case-management court amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Guggisberg expressed frustration during a couple of the brief court appearances due to a lack of disclosure and confusion over which Crown attorney’s office was in charge of the case due to the potential conflict of interest. In an unrelated case that’s still before the courts, another Sarnia police officer was charged this past summer with forgery and attempted fraud. tbridge@postmedia.com @ObserverTerry

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sarnia