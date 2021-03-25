Sarnia police policies adjusted following workplace investigation

Changes to the Sarnia police promotions policy and other workplace policies, in the wake of a third-party investigation of complaints by a member of the force, received the backing Thursday of the Sarnia Police Services Board.

Daniel’s report made several recommendations “to assist in addressing and curbing the gossip and addressing other challenges in the workplace,” according to Hansen’s February statement.

The report by Daniel has not been released to the public, but Chief Norm Hansen said in February the investigator found no evidence of harassment but did find the “workplace has become toxic from the pervasive gossip engaged in by officer and civilian employees.”

The board adopted amendments to the city police service’s promotion, conduct, workplace human rights and harassment policies that follow recommendations by lawyer Helen Daniel, who conducted the third-party investigation after Staff Sgt. Jaime McCabe-Wyville made allegations of workplace harassment, including an assault by a fellow officer.

“They are being dealt with expeditiously,” Mayor Mike Bradley, chair of the police board, said Thursday about the investigator’s recommendations.

Bradley said he plans to call a special meeting of the board on April 15 about the city’s human resources department helping the police department implement these recommendations.

“I don’t want that to wait, and the board doesn’t,” Bradley said.

At Thursday’s meeting, board member Joanne Rogers questioned a section of the policy that addresses claims of conflicts of interest among panel members during the promotions process.

“I just don’t know why that’s there” Rogers said about a section calling for the police chief to determine if there’s a conflict of interest and how that conflict will be resolved.

“The reason is that we don’t want, for every panel, for someone to say, ‘Joe doesn’t like me and therefore that’s the conflict,’” Hansen said. “There has to be some nexus to the conflict – there has to be some reason for it – or we’re never going to have any promotional panels.”

Rogers said the promotions policy was raised several times by staff surveyed as part of previous long-range planning by the service.

“That policy is very important, and we have to make sure it’s right,” Rogers said.

The board approved changes to the promotions policy, and the others, as proposed by the police force’s administration.

Hansen told the board there are plans to have the overall promotions process “revamped” by department brass working with the police association.

“There will be a further tweak to that,” Hansen said. “This is not the final product.”

Bradley said following the meeting the board continues its efforts to release a redacted version of Daniel’s report to the public.

