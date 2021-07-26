Man charged as pellet gun ‘looks like the real deal,’ Sarnia police say

Sarnia police are searching for a suspect they say fled after crashing into a hydro pole early Saturday morning.

A 37-year-old Sarnia man faces multiple charges after police say they found a replica handgun in a man’s waistband in a local motel room.

Officers were called Sunday to a London Line motel about a possible weapon and although it turned out to be a pellet gun it “looks like the real deal,” police said Monday. Officers also found a flick knife and a small amount of fentanyl, police said.

The Sarnia man faces two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count of drug possession. He is scheduled to be in court Sept. 7.

Police said replica weapons can cause public concerns as officers initially have “no idea” if they’re real.

“Pointing these guns at (people) can lead to very negative circumstances,” police said. “Please, if you are transporting replica guns keep them out of sight and unloaded for everyone’s safety.”

DRIVER SOUGHT IN UTILITY POLE CRASH

Sarnia police are searching for a driver who fled after crashing into a utility pole early Saturday.

A red 2012 Chrysler 200 hit a utility pole on Devine Street and snapped it in half but the driver left the scene, police said.

Police are appealing to the public for help in identifying the driver. a utility pole in half in the 800 block of Devine Street, but it was abandoned. Anyone with information is asked to call Const. Uriah Dodge at 519-344-8861 extension 6225. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org for a potential cash reward.

The crash occurred around 4:45 a.m. A witness told officers the car mounted a curb and struck the pole, police said.

“It then nearly struck a fire hydrant, drove across a front yard, mowed down bushes, and struck a fence,” police said.

The road remained closed for several hours while Bluewater Power crews repaired the damage.