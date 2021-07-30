Sarnia police searching for suspect linked to stolen credit cards
Sarnia police have released photos and video footage of a suspect they say they’re trying to track down in connection to the fraudulent use of stolen credit cards.
The “person of interest” is wearing sunglasses, long pants, a baseball hat, back pack, and a black T-shirt with “some sort of white insignia on its front,” police said. Two video clips are available at youtu.be/sLOkejUzRwU and youtu.be/kQYI0YBthyY.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sarnia police Det. Jeff Rovers at 519-344-8861 extension 6159. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org for a potential cash reward.