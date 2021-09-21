Sarnia police searching for suspects linked to animal abuse allegation

Sarnia police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects linked to an allegation of animal abuse.

Police said Tuesday they’re investigating a complaint that took place on Sept. 7 in the area of Confederation Street and Trudeau Drive. A Sarnia police spokesperson said no additional details were available about the alleged incident.

Police, though, did release two images that appear to be taken from a convenience store surveillance camera. One suspect is wearing a grey sweatshirt with the hood pulled up and the other a green Nike sweater.

“The investigating officer would like to speak to the individuals shown below. At this time, we are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify these two individuals,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Alex Cunningham at 519-344-8861 extension 6237 or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.